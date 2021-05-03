Twinsburg Library: Learn more about Eleanor Roosevelt

Kent Weeklies

YOUTH SERVICES

The Great Sunflower Project - Wednesday, May 5

Help scientists by growing sunflowers and counting bees. Visit the Library’s Online Events calendar to register for your very own packet of seeds and information about this national project. For grades 4-6.

Little Artists: Collage - Friday, May 7

Register for a kit containing everything your child (ages 2-5 years) will need to become a collage artist!

Grab & Go Kit: Mini Zen Garden - Monday, May 10

For students in grades 7-12. Supplies are limited. Registration is required.

ACT Strategy Session - Wednesday, May 12

7 – 8 pm

This online strategy session is packed with tips and tricks to help you crack the ACT. For students in grades 9-12. Register with The Princeton Review at www.princetonreview.com/product/offerings/477213.

A parent's email is required.

ADULT SERVICES

Open Mic Cast - Wednesday, May 5

6:30 – 8:30 pm

Adults and teens can meet up on Zoom to play their favorite songs from home. This month's challenge: songs with dream / dreams / dreaming as the theme and/or songs usually sung by females for male performers and vice versa. You choose! Registration is required.

Virtual Book Club - Monday, May 17

6:30 – 7:30 pm

Order your copy of “The Push” by Ashley Audrain. Then, register for the program so you may join the discussion.

"There is Nothing to Fear but Fear Itself": A Portrait of Eleanor Roosevelt - Tuesday, May 18

6:30 - 7:30 pm

Learn about this First Lady's fascinating relationships and private life from Susan Cannavino. Registration is required to join the live meeting on Zoom.