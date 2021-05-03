Stow hospice executive earns Ohio, national certification

Kent Weeklies

A Stow hospice executive director has successfully completed the training program and examination for home care, hospice & community based services executives in Ohio, and has been awarded an Ohio Certification.

Jessica Iorio, executive director at Serenity Hospice, Stow, has successfully completed the Certified Executive for Home Care & Hospice (CEHCH) certification program offered through the Ohio Health Care Association and has passed the NAB (National Association of Long Term Care Administrator Boards) Home & Community Based Services Examination to earn the CEHCH designation.

Ohio CEHCH is a comprehensive certification program designed to elevate the skills and professionalism of home care, hospice & community based services executives in Ohio by combining national competency standards with Ohio most comprehensive state specific training. The Ohio CEHCH is awarded to candidates based on 100% class participation including completion of in-class quizzes, testing, and successful passage of the NAB Examination.

The program is designed for experienced home care, hospice & community based services executives looking for a competitive edge in the marketplace, or those interested in obtaining the necessary skills to successfully lead their organizations in Ohio or nationwide.

Iorio has worked at Serenity Hospice for the past three years. She has her bachelor's degree in healthcare administration as well as a master's in public health. Serenity Hospice is a local small town hospice located in Stow that provides end-of-life care wherever the patient calls home.

Serenity serves 11 counties in northeast Ohio including Summit, Portage, Medina, Mahoning, Tuscawaras, Wayne, Stark, Lake, Lorain, Geauga and Cuyahoga.

Serenity Hospice is located at 4491 Darrow Road and can be contacted at 330-686-9900.