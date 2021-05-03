Howe Meadow farmers market's season underway

Kent Weeklies

Countryside announces the opening of Howe Meadow, marking the 18th season of this farmers market in the scenic Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Located at 4040 Riverview Road, the market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 30. Managed by Countryside, the market features 50+ local farmers, food entrepreneurs and artists. For added convenience, Countryside has adapted market operations.

New this season, Countryside will be offering a curbside pickup option starting in June as well as the option to preorder and pickup directly from vendors, while continuing to allow customers to shop in-person from vendors – as done in previous seasons.

Expanding market offerings, Countryside welcomes 14 new vendors this season. Offerings will include fresh produce, pasture-raised meats, artisan cheeses, baked goods, coffee and tea, fermented products, bagels, Mediterranean foods, elderberry syrup, dog treats, hummus, raw honey, fresh milled grains, dips and dressings, plant-based meat products, nut mixes, jams and jellies, hand-made soaps and body products, hand-made accessories, photography and post cards, upholstery and furniture, pottery and ceramics, fresh flowers, and live plants.

“I am so excited to bring the market back outside into the park. After a year of many hard lessons learned, we’ve developed some strong, value-added innovations and we look forward to sharing those in the coming weeks. But most of all, I look forward to getting us all back outdoors in the fresh air and bringing folks together in celebration of great local food in our beautiful National Park,” says Countryside CEO Tracy Emrick.

All of Countryside’s markets accept SNAP and offer Produce Perks, a nutrition incentive that matches up to $25 of SNAP withdrawals for the purchase of fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables. For more information on SNAP, Produce Perks, and other market-based food access programs, visit countrysidefoodandfarms.org/food-access-overview.

Countryside's mission is to build a thriving local food community by connecting people, food, and land in and beyond Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Further information on Countryside Farmers’ Market at Howe Meadow can be found at https://countrysidefoodandfarms.org/howe-meadow/.