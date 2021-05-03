Friends of the Library: Shop for Mother's Day for unique gifts

Kent Weeklies

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9, and the Friends have the perfect gifts for her. In addition, running through May 20, all non-consignment items will be Buy One Get One, another great reason to stop by. In addition to the elegant selection of gently used books, there is a selection of jewelry, including one-of-a-kind pieces crafted by local artisans. There are unique earrings and pendants and delightful bracelets. There are bookmarks and tea towels and tiny satin purses perfect for a gift card or a place to tuck her credit card. There are brand new Beanie Babies, and a whole case full of novelty earrings that are perfect for the young shopper. There are masks in every color and a variety of patterns to please every taste. Friday hours have been added, so the shop is open four days a week.

The kids' section includes young adult fiction at the same low price. Included are colorful children’s books including some classic Dr. Seuss. The collection is as eclectic as readers.

Are you an artisan? The Friends are looking for some new merchandise. If you are a crafter who is looking for an outlet, send a query to Karen, at gdrkl1@att.net. Include your contact info and a description of your work. Items must be priced to sell for under $10. Stop in to the Shop if you would like to see what is being solde now. The shop is located just off the front lobby.

As everyone slowly emerges from some of the restrictions from the pandemic, the Friends are being very mindful of your safety and the safety of volunteers. Come on in and browse. All of our books are carefully cleaned before they are placed on the shelf.

The Facebook page is updated often, so check to see what’s new. All of the stock comes from donations so it changes constantly. If you see something you like it is best to grab it while you can. Your friendly volunteer will happily help you in your search.

All proceeds go right back to the library for its progrms. The more you spend the more that can be done. Donations are appreciated so if you can, just say keep the change. Those quarters add up.

Thinking about joining the Friends? Applications are available too and you can pay them right there as you pay for your books. Cash or checks are accepted.

The shop hours are:

Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Drop off donations at the back door of the shop, next to the recycle bin.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursdays: 3 to 7:30 p.m.

- Submitted by Marti Franks