Donations sought for schools endowment fund

Kent Weeklies

The Hudson Public Schools Endowment Fund (HPSEF) sponsors the Hudson Open Golf Outing each year to fund teacher grants to benefit students. It is the only fundraiser it holds, but because of the pandemic, it has had to cancel the outing for the last two years. So, it is asking the community to help HPSEF by making a contribution in lieu of the golf outing.

Making a tax deductible donation will fund teacher grants for student programs. In 2018-2019, students built prosthetic hands that were donated to people in Third World countries, purchased food for the Backpack Buddies program, and Hudson Middle School and High School athletes and coaches attended a leadership training conference, among other projects.

Checks should be made payable to Akron Community Foundation or ACF, HPSEF in the memo line. Mail check to: HPSEF, P.O. Box 792, Hudson 44236.

All proceeds will help the organization bridge the funding this year for teacher grants to benefit Hudson students. If you have questions, email hpsefgolf@gmail.com.

The Hudson Public Schools Endowment Fund is an affiliate of Akron Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, Federal tax ID# 34-1087615.