Comedy Happy Hour at Hudson Meadows on May 26

Are you a senior citizen? Do you like to laugh? Then you're invited to a Comedy Happy Hour for seniors at the Hudson Meadows auditorium featuring local comedians, the Rev. Jill Smith and Ned Parks.

The event is May 26 at 3 p.m. Happy Hour drinks and snacks will be provided with an ice cream social after the show. Hudson Meadows, Summit County's newest all-inclusive independent retirement community, is located at 1275 Barlow Road in Hudson. Tours of the facility will be available.

Comedy Happy Hour is sponsored by Serenity Hospice of Stow and is free to local seniors but only 50 seats are available. Reservations are required. Call Lindsey Malin at 216-318-3462 to RSVP.