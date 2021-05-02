Friends of Library seeking book donations

Kent Weeklies

The Friends of the Hudson Library will hold another collection on Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon to gather books and materials of all types to stock the Friends Bookstore for upcoming sales and to provide items for on-line sales. Donated items must be recently published and in good condition. Acceptable donations include children and young adult books, adult fiction/non-fiction biographies, puzzles, DVDs and CDs. Not needed are encyclopedias, dictionaries, thesaurus and magazines.

In order to quarantine donated items for a recommended period of time, volunteers of the Friends will collect donated boxes in the trunks of their cars. Patrons with donations should pull up to the open trunks of volunteers’ cars in the library parking lot and place boxes in the first available open trunk then drive away. Volunteers will unload the quarantined donations when it is safe to do so and sort the books for shelving in the Bookstore and for on-line sales.

At a time when the Five Star Hudson Library is facing a reduction in state funding, book sales generated by the Friends Bookstore provide an important supplement to the library’s cash flow.