Fund established to support Hudson Bandstand Summer Music Fest

Kent Weeklies

Hudson Bandstand, Inc. has established a fund at the Hudson Community Foundation (HCF) to build and coordinate donations in ongoing support of the Hudson Bandstand Summer Music Festival.

The Summer Music Festival, a Hudson tradition since 1977, offers free live music performances each Sunday, evening in the summer on the Gazebo Green in downtown Hudson (with Hudson High School as a backup location in case of inclement weather). Concerts also are broadcast in Hudson Community Television (channel 1021 on Spectrum cable).

The Bandstand’s 2021 season is planned to open on Monday, May 31, with a concert by the Hudson High School Jazz 1 & 2 orchestras. This popular performance by the high school’s talented musicians is a Memorial Day weekend favorite. Subsequent performers for the 2021 season can be found on the HCF website: https://www.myhcf.org/hudson-bandstand.

“Hudson Community Foundation has been a proud supporter of Hudson Bandstand for many years,” said HCF president Amy Jordan. “With the Bandstand fund now established at the foundation, we can systematically support fundraising efforts that will ensure this beloved local institution continues. We hope this fund develops into a perpetual endowment of the Bandstand.”

"The Hudson Bandstand is excited about opening our fund with the Hudson Community Foundation. This will open new doors for raising money for the fund to support the Summer Music festival for years to come. We also look forward to the coming 2021 season to get back outside, sit with our neighbors and listen to some old and new music while practicing social distancing." Shane Reid, chair of the Hudson Summer Music Festival.

Donations to the Hudson Bandstand can be made online at www.myhcf.org or mailed to the Hudson Community Foundation, FBO Hudson Bandstand, PO Box 944, Hudson 44236. Contributions are fully tax deductible.

Founded in 2000, Hudson Community Foundation’s mission is to enhance the overall quality of life in the Hudson area by increasing charitable giving, educating and connecting donors to community needs and leading on community issues. The foundation, supported by hundreds of local donors and Donor Advised Funds, operates from an office in the historic Baldwin House on Hudson’s village green and is governed by a volunteer board of directors.

Hudson Summer Music Festival Concert Schedule

Monday, May 31 - Hudson High School Jazz I & II

Sunday, , June 6 - Night Owls

Sunday, June 13 - Clock Tower

Sunday, June 20 - Strongsville Jazz

Sunday, June 27 - Western Reserve Big Band

Sunday, July 4 - Strongsville Community Band

Sunday, July 11 - Red Light Roxy

Sunday, July 18 - Freedom Brass Band

Sunday, July 25 - Country Sticks (Country Band)

Sunday, Aug. 1 - LaFlavour

Sunday, Aug. 8 - Cleveland TOPS

Sunday, Aug. 15 - Liverpool Lads (Beatles Group)

Sunday, Aug. 22 - Western Reserve Community Band

Sunday, Aug. 29 - Belairs