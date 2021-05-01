Boys lacrosse, concerts featured on HCTV this week

Kent Weeklies
HHS Varsity Boys Lacrosse, ranked fourth in the state, defeated second-ranked Dublin Jerome 13-12 under the lights at Memorial Stadium, airing on HCTV this week.
Good Day in Hudson host Frank Youngwerth talks with HHS senior Yeji Kim about her HCTV public access program “Yeji Around Town” that features locally owned businesses in Hudson, and her interest in journalism as she moves into college.

HCTV Program Schedule: May 3 - 9

  • The May edition of Good Day in Hudson talks with HHS senior Yeji Kim about her HCTV program “Yeji Around Town” and her interest in journalism as she moves into college. Also, host Frank talks with City Council members Kate Schlademan and Nicole Kowalski about current major programs in Hudson as well as future activity in council. Tom Vince talks about life in Hudson 100 years ago. And Liz Murphy shares what’s happening in Hudson.
  • HHS Boys Lacrosse defeated second-ranked Dublin Jerome 13-12 under the lights at Memorial Stadium, airing on HCTV this week.
  • Hudson High School Music Association presents livestream concerts on HCTV this week: Tuesday: HHS Orchestras; Thursday: HHS Bands; Friday: HHS Jazz Bands.
  • Heather Ettinger, author of "Lumination: Shining a Light on a Woman’s Journey to Financial Wellness" spoke virtually for the Hudson Library and Historical Society, airing this week on HCTV.
  • Akron Roundtable presents two programs: Paul Dolan, owner and CEO of the Cleveland Indians, talks with WKSU's Amanda Rabinowitz about all things baseball; Dr. Jeffery Reutter, Aquatic Biologist & Limnologist, discusses Lake Erie.
  • City Club of Cleveland presents a forum about a proposed ordinance for Public Comment at Cleveland City Council meetings; interview with Joe Marinucci, retiring CEO of Downtown Cleveland Alliance, about the tools, resources, and investments of the last 16 years can help downtown Cleveland’s future.
  • Forum 360 talks with Terri Heckman, director of the Domestic Violence Center, about the increase of domestic violence during the pandemic and the statistics in Summit County.
  • Hudson Rotary Club hosts John Lesieutre, director of Operations at TopGolf.
  • The HUDLAX Girls Lacrosse defeated Shaker Heights and Wadsworth, airing this week.
  • HCTV Archives: 67 Shots: Kent State and the End of American Innocence is presented by author Howard Means; Rosanne Canfora tells her life history to HHS student Michael Kelly 2008; History of David Hudson House 2006 and 139 Hudson Street HHA Marker Presentation; Hudson Genealogical Society: Tracking Down your Ancestors in the Old Country by Diana Rogers; The Compact Muon Solenoid Experiment and the Higgs Boson Discovery by Dr. Richard Breedon, UCDavis; Heritage Home Program: Wood Windows: Repair or Replace? 2021; KBtime interviewed Jason Prufer, author of Small Town, Big Music: The Outsized Influence of Kent, Ohio, on the History of Rock and Roll.

