Boys lacrosse, concerts featured on HCTV this week
HCTV Program Schedule: May 3 - 9
- The May edition of Good Day in Hudson talks with HHS senior Yeji Kim about her HCTV program “Yeji Around Town” and her interest in journalism as she moves into college. Also, host Frank talks with City Council members Kate Schlademan and Nicole Kowalski about current major programs in Hudson as well as future activity in council. Tom Vince talks about life in Hudson 100 years ago. And Liz Murphy shares what’s happening in Hudson.
- HHS Boys Lacrosse defeated second-ranked Dublin Jerome 13-12 under the lights at Memorial Stadium, airing on HCTV this week.
- Hudson High School Music Association presents livestream concerts on HCTV this week: Tuesday: HHS Orchestras; Thursday: HHS Bands; Friday: HHS Jazz Bands.
- Heather Ettinger, author of "Lumination: Shining a Light on a Woman’s Journey to Financial Wellness" spoke virtually for the Hudson Library and Historical Society, airing this week on HCTV.
- Akron Roundtable presents two programs: Paul Dolan, owner and CEO of the Cleveland Indians, talks with WKSU's Amanda Rabinowitz about all things baseball; Dr. Jeffery Reutter, Aquatic Biologist & Limnologist, discusses Lake Erie.
- City Club of Cleveland presents a forum about a proposed ordinance for Public Comment at Cleveland City Council meetings; interview with Joe Marinucci, retiring CEO of Downtown Cleveland Alliance, about the tools, resources, and investments of the last 16 years can help downtown Cleveland’s future.
- Forum 360 talks with Terri Heckman, director of the Domestic Violence Center, about the increase of domestic violence during the pandemic and the statistics in Summit County.
- Hudson Rotary Club hosts John Lesieutre, director of Operations at TopGolf.
- The HUDLAX Girls Lacrosse defeated Shaker Heights and Wadsworth, airing this week.
- HCTV Archives: 67 Shots: Kent State and the End of American Innocence is presented by author Howard Means; Rosanne Canfora tells her life history to HHS student Michael Kelly 2008; History of David Hudson House 2006 and 139 Hudson Street HHA Marker Presentation; Hudson Genealogical Society: Tracking Down your Ancestors in the Old Country by Diana Rogers; The Compact Muon Solenoid Experiment and the Higgs Boson Discovery by Dr. Richard Breedon, UCDavis; Heritage Home Program: Wood Windows: Repair or Replace? 2021; KBtime interviewed Jason Prufer, author of Small Town, Big Music: The Outsized Influence of Kent, Ohio, on the History of Rock and Roll.
Monday, May 3
9 a.m. HHS vs Dublin Jerome
11 a.m. Akron RT: Paul Dolan
Noon Rotary: TopGolf
1 p.m. Forum 360
1:30 p.m. North of 60
2 p.m. Genealogy: Rogers
3 p.m. City Club: Downtown
4 p.m. HHP: Wood Windows
4:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Shaker
6 p.m. Rotary: TopGolf
7 p.m. HLHS Heather Ettinger
8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
9 p.m. HHS vs Dublin Jerome
11 p.m. HHA: Hudson House
Tuesday, May 4
7 a.m. CC: Public Comment
8 a.m. Polka Time
9 a.m. KBtime: Kent Music
9:30 a.m. Chic Canfora
10 a.m. KSU: 67 Shots
11 a.m. Akron RT: Erie
Noon HHS: Breedon CERN
1:30 p.m. Forum 360
2 p.m. HHS vs. Dublin Jerome
4 p.m. Akron RT: Paul Dolan
5 p.m. North of 60: Pontius
5:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
6 p.m. HHS Orchestra LIVE
8 p.m. KSU: 67 Shots
9 p.m. Chic Canfora
9:30 p.m. KBtime: Kent
10 p.m. Heather Ettinger
11 p.m. Good Day Hudson
Wednesday, May 5
7 a.m. Forum 360
7:30 a.m. North of 60
8 a.m. Genealogy: Rogers
9 a.m. City Club: Downtown
10 a.m. HHP: Wood Windows
10:30 a.m. HUDLAX vs Shaker
Noon CC: Public Comment
1 p.m. Polka Time
2 p.m. KBtime: Kent Music
2:30 p.m. Chic Canfora
3 p.m. KSU: 67 Shots
4 p.m. Akron RT: Erie
5 p.m. Trio A Capriccio
6 p.m. HHS vs Dublin Jerome
8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
9 p.m. CC: Downtown
10 p.m. Rotary: TopGolf
11 p.m. KBtime: Kent
11:30 p.m. Wood Windows
Thursday, May 6
7 a.m. CC: Public Comment
8 a.m. Polka Time
9 a.m. KBtime: Kent Music
9:30 a.m. Chic Canfora
10 a.m. KSU: 67 Shots
11 a.m. Akron RT: Erie
Noon HHS: Breedon CERN
1:30 p.m. Forum 360
2 p.m. HHS vs. Dublin Jerome
4 p.m. Akron RT: Paul Dolan
5 p.m. North of 60: Pontius
5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John
6:30 p.m. HHS Bands LIVE
9 p.m. Akron RT: Paul Dolan
10 p.m. Ultimate Game Challenge
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
Friday, May 7
7 a.m. HHS: Breedon CERN
8:30 a.m. Forum 360
9 a.m. HHS vs Dublin Jerome
11 a.m. Akron RT: Paul Dolan
Noon Rotary: TopGolf
1 p.m. Forum 360
1:30 p.m. North of 60
2 p.m. Genealogy: Rogers
3 p.m. City Club: Downtown
4 p.m. HHP: Wood Windows
4:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Shaker
6 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
7 p.m. HHS Jazz Bands LIVE
9 p.m. HHS vs Dublin Jerome
11 p.m. HHS: Uncharted Waters
Saturday, May 8
7 a.m. CC: Public Comments
8 a.m. KSU: 67 Shots
9 a.m. HUDLAX vs Wadsworth
10:30 a.m. KBtime: Kent
11 a.m. Uncharted Waters
Noon Forum 360
12:30 p.m. North of 60
1 p.m. Genealogy: Rogers
2 p.m. CC: Downtown CLE
3 p.m. Wood Windows
3:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Shaker
5 p.m. HHA: Hudson House
6:15 p.m. Dr. Breedon: CERN
7:30 p.m. Chic Canfora
8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
9 p.m. HUDLAX vs Wadsworth
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie
Sunday, May 9
7 a.m. Akron RT: Lake Erie
8 a.m. Phun Phacts
8:30 a.m. United Methodist
9:30 a.m. Forum 360
10 a.m. First Congregational LIVE
11 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2 p.m. Trio A Cappricio
3 p.m. HHA: Hudson House
4:30 p.m. North of 60
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Rotary: TopGolf
7 p.m. Akron RT: Dolan
8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
9 p.m. Heather Ettinger
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Windows
11 p.m. KSU: 67 Shots