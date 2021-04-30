Faith and Worship

Kent Weeklies

BROADMAN BAPTIST CHURCH

Broadman Baptist Church is located at 350 E. Bath Road in Cuyahoga Falls. The in-person worship service is at 11 a.m. on Sundays where COVID-19 protocols are followed. The service is also virtual on Facebook and YouTube at 11 a.m.

Bible studies are virtual by Zoom on Tuesdays or Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Richard Mangrum is the new senior pastor, and the church is searching for a new associate pastor.

Sunday School Bible studies are going to be in person beginning May 2 at 9:45 a.m. There is a class for every age. The nursery is open for childcare during the Sunday school and worship hours.

An upcoming event will take place on May 6 as it is the National Day of Prayer. Members, family, and friends will meet at the cross in the front yard to pray for the country, community, and families. All are welcome to join at 6:30 p.m.

The children’s playground has been updated and the new play equipment will meet every child’s expectation.

Vacation Bible School will be a scaled down version this summer, beginning the second week in July.

The church has a newly designed website. Check it out at www.broadmanchurch.org or you can call the church office at 330-923-6127 for any information.

THE CHURCH IN SILVER LAKE

The Church in Silver Lake will continue Virtual Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. through the website at https://m.facebook.com/TheChurchInSilverLake/.

The church's mission to "Be the Church" extends beyond its walls. The goal is to be a beacon of God's love for all of humanity and is paramount to who they are as a church. As an Open and Affirming Church of the United Church of Christ, all are welcome.

The Church in Silver Lake is located at 2951 Kent Road in Silver Lake. Contact the church by phone: 330-928-2991, or email churchinsilverlake@gmail.com or visit Facebook at The Church in Silver Lake.

RESURRECTION LUTHERAN CHURCH

Resurrection Lutheran Church, located at 1981 Graham Road, Stow, invites the community to worship with them at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook. Search Resurrection Lutheran Stow to find them. Prayers are also posted there daily.

The church is worshiping in person, masked and distanced, as well as on Facebook live.

The address is 1981 Graham Road with parking off Dirker Blvd. Call 440-821-7904 for information.

THE COMMUNITY CHURCH OF STOW

The Community Church of Stow, A United Church of Christ, is located at 1567 Pilgrim Drive, Stow. Contact the church at 330-688-8927, email: stowucc@yahoo.com, or online at http://www.stowcommchurch.org

Worship with Interim Pastor Larry Baldridge is being held in the sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Pews are marked for social distancing and everyone is asked to wear a mask. No nursery care is available at this time. Services are also being live streamed on Facebook.

Adult Bible Study meets outdoors at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, currently under the direction of Karl Slonaker.

Meet with former Pastor Jim Case on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. for prayer in the sanctuary, followed by fellowship and coffee. All are welcome.

TWIN FALLS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Twin Falls continues hybrid online/limited in-person services Sunday mornings (recorded on Facebook also). Live streaming of the worship service on Sundays at 10:45 a.m. is available at www.twinfallsumc.org

Flea Markets starting June 12. Start cleaning out your attics, basements and garages and call Debbie to reserve a space to sell it at 330-283-6893.

Stop by and check out the "Little Free Library." It's located at the edge of the entrance along the side of the driveway. There are many children's books and some adult books. Take one or two and you can leave one or two if you wish but not required. No time limit on them.

Twin Falls United Methodist Church , with Pastor Jim Lewis, is located at 60 N. River Road in Munroe Falls; phone is 330-688-5676; and website is www. twinfallsumc.org.