18th annual Spree for All to include flat trails

Kent Weeklies

Spree for All, the two-month Summit Metro Parks hiking event on flat and easy trails, begins May 1 and continues through June 30. The annual event, which began in 2004, includes 11 different trail options that are great for families with young children and those who use wheelchairs, walkers and canes.

Since its inception, more than 44,000 participants have completed at least five hikes to earn Spree for All rewards: a neck lanyard, pouch and commemorative pin for each first-time hiker, and a commemorative pin for every veteran hiker. This year’s pin features a design that honors the park district’s 100th anniversary. In 2020, 3,156 people completed five or more spree hikes and received rewards.

To participate in the event, download a hiking form at spreeforall.summitmetroparks.org or pick one up from outdoor boxes at the Summit Metro Parks headquarters (975 Treaty Line Road, Akron), F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm Visitors Center (1828 Smith Road, Akron) or Liberty Park Nature Center (9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg). Then earn rewards – free to Summit County residents – by completing five hikes, which could be on the same spree trail or a combination of different spree trails. Out-of-county residents pay to receive their rewards ($10 for first-year hikers, $5 for veteran hikers). For more information, call 330-865-8065.