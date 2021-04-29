Hudson students excel at annual math competition

Kent Weeklies

Hudson Middle School is no stranger to the prestigious MATHCOUNTS competition held annually at the University of Akron. This year, even with many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hudson students still participated in record numbers in the school's seventh straight year of participating in the competition.

The rigorous competition only allowed a maximum of 15 participants from each school this year, and while many other schools had limited participation due to the pandemic, Hudson Middle School brought a full team to the virtual competition. The team roster included Maximo Bangayan, Hojin Cho, Jerry Du, Keven Gong, Riya Hegde, Ian Jung, Daniel Kim, Evan Lee, Selina Li, Sherry Li, Saurabya Lyer, Yiyang Peng, Duy Tran, Sneha Upadhyayula, and Yeonwoo Yu.

Math Learning Community, a local non-profit providing math enrichment programs, works in partnership with Hudson Middle School to help students prepare for the competition. Despite the challenge of only being able to meet virtually, students diligently met for weekly Zoom practice sessions throughout the school year. Parent support from Jim Bangayan and Chu Wan Tao were also extremely helpful in providing additional tutoring.

Three students, Keven Gong, Duy Tran, and Sneha Upadhyayula, advanced past the initial Chapter Competition to the second stage of competition, the Chapter Invitational. The Chapter Invitational includes some of the best students from Summit and nearby counties and only 22 students made it to this level this year. Hudson students did very well, with Keven Gong placing 15th, Sneha Upadhyayula placing 6th and Duy Tran placing 4th highest. Tran advanced further to the State Competition held on March 25, an amazing feat as a sixth grader brand new to the competition. Duy’s ranking was 23 out of 71 at the State competition.

Rita Aggarwal, director for MathLearningCommunity, also organizes the Math League contest for East Woods students and knew Tran would be a strong contender, as he was a top scorer on the annual Math League contest in fifth grade last year. She is excited to find out who will join the math team next year, “Our eighth graders will roll off the team and it's hard to see them go, but we will still have a strong group of continuing students as well as new incoming sixth graders.”

The Math League competition will be held May 19 at East Woods this year. It is open to all fourth and fifth graders and registration is still open: https://mathlc.org/2021-math-league-registration.