Heritage Classical Academy Latin students compete nationally

Kent Weeklies

Heritage Classical Academy Latin students took the National Latin Exam in March in competition with over 88,000 students from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 20 foreign countries including Australia, Belgium, Belize, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, the Philippines, the Republic of Georgia, Russia, Scotland, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

The following students received awards:

Sixth graders: Kailin Brown, Cum Laude Certificate; Timothy Flythe, David Wedding and Gracie Tan, Silver Medal, Maxima Cum Laude; and Kendra Heitmeyer, Emmett Schueter, and Will Helin, Gold Medal, Summa Cum Laude.

Seventh graders: Ellizabetth Serafimov, Sophia Siley and Naomi Nerone, Cum Laude Certificate; Jacob Schellenberg, Magna Cum Laude; Chelsea Wright, Silver Medal, Maxima Cum Laude; and Joseph Decker and Riley Besso, Gold Medal, Summa Cum Laude.

Eighth graders: Patrick Flyth and Gannon Besso, Silver Medal, Maxima Cum Laude; and Lincoln Brown, Levi Smith and Kyla Moore, Gold Medal, Summa Cum Laude.

A special congratulations to sixth grader Will Helin who had a perfect score on this test.