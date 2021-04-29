East Woods Intermediate School named 2021 Hall of Fame School

Kent Weeklies

Hudson City Schools - The Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators (OAESA) has recognized East Woods Intermediate School as a 2021 OAESA Hall of Fame School.

The Hall of Fame School Award recognizes schools that engage faculty, students and the community to provide a quality school experience. East Woods staff submitted an extensive application documenting the effectiveness of their educational program in several areas. Hall of Fame Schools are selected by committees of OAESA members. A virtual recognition celebration took place this year.

According to Principal Michael Sedlak, “East Woods is an amazing school composed of amazing staff members, an amazing community of parents, and of course, amazing students!”

“What stood out during this process,” says Sedlak, “is reflecting on how we meet the diverse needs of our school community – academically and social-emotionally.”

“Today really celebrates the reason we all come to East Woods each day – our students. Our students breathe life into our halls – their laughter at recess, their wide eyes when a rocket car is ignited, and their creativity and talent shown in their classes and performances. It is our students that make all that we do worthwhile.

Superintendent Phil Herman had these congratulatory words for Principal Michael Sedlak and the staff at East Woods during the recognition.

“I want to congratulate you, celebrate with you, and thank you for your efforts as you, East Woods Intermediate School, receive the 2021 OAESA Hall of Fame School Award.” And what a year to receive the award. This year, you have proven that a school is not a building, as you have moved from East Woods, to the old Middle School, and prepare to move back to East Woods. You have proven that school is not necessarily even a place where students come every day – as sometimes we were in remote learning, sometimes in hybrid learning, and sometimes all in, and some of our students participated in the Virtual Learning Option all year.

So what makes East Woods a Hall of Fame School, if not the building, the learning model, or the routines? It is the people that make a school. It is our students, parents, teachers, staff and administrators – and more importantly, it is the relationships that are formed between them that enable each child to become their best self.”

East Woods Intermediate received a plaque of recognition and a $1,000 award check.

According to the OAESA website, the Hall of Fame School Recognition Program celebrates, each year since 1984, exemplary educational programs that go above and beyond meeting the needs of students in elementary and middle level schools across the state.