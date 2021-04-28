Garden club to offer annual flower sale

Kent Weeklies

The Twinsburg Garden Club's annual flower sale will have a different look this year.

Due to safety concerns for members and customers, the 2021 plant sale at Freeman Barn will not take place.

Instead, the Twinsburg Garden Club will be offering vouchers for sales from Kollman's. Proceeds from the sale will help support local food pantries and community projects.

Hanging baskets will be $24; an annual flat with 18 plants will be $17; and an herb flat with five plants, $20. For a list of available plants for purchasing, visit https://kollmans.com/plant-list/.

To place an order for vouchers, go to www.twinsburg-garden-club.com/tgc-2021-plant-sale.

Ordering deadline is June 1.

For more information, contact Rose Skipper at rskipper1218@gmail.com.