St. Barnabas team to participate in national Quiz Tourney

With its strong finish at the 7th Annual Copley Middle School Invitational, the quiz bowl team from St. Barnabas Catholic School in Northfield proved themselves worthy to play on a national stage. On Saturday, May 1, the team will represent their school in a 112-team national competition: National Academic Quiz Tournaments' Middle School National Championship Tournament.

The MSNCT was first held as a separate tournament in 2011, and the 2020 championships were not held due to the COVID-19 outbreak. All of this year's NAQT championship tournaments will be held online through videoconferences.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

This will be St. Barnabas' first time attending the Middle School National Championship Tournament.

St. Barnabas may face familiar foes in the online tournament, as Roxboro (from Cleveland Heights) and Solon will also be attending.

The team will be captained by Nick Wurst, who will be joined by Adiana Arroyo, Jonathon Conley, Elise Fletcher, Brianna Garey, Alaina Gruszewski, Logan Mackey, Cooper Rush, and Kenichi Wachtl. The team will be coached by Sherry Farley.

Tournament results will be updated throughout the two days of competition at http://www.naqt.com/go/stats/11800 so everyone can follow along and see how the team does. You can also follow #msnct on Twitter.

National Academic Quiz Tournaments, founded in 1996, organizes the premier middle school, high school, and college quiz bowl championships in North America. In addition to its national championships, NAQT provides questions to invitational tournaments, league championships, and television shows throughout the year. NAQT operates out of the Twin Cities and Kansas City, but its members mentor coaches, host tournaments, volunteer their services, and share their expertise across the United States.