Friends of the Library: New hours to visit Friends' Shop

Kent Weeklies

Twinsburg's Friends of the Library announce the Friends’ Shop will now be open on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can now shop four days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. If you haven’t shopped in a while, there’s another opportunity. And 100% of all sales goes to support the Twinsburg Public Library.

The Friends Shop is still looking for new vendors. If you are a crafter who is looking for an outlet, send a query to Karen at gdrkir1@att.net. Include your contact info and a description of your work. Items must be priced to sell for under $10. Stop in to the Shop if you would like to see what we are selling now. We are located just off the front lobby. Share this notice with friends and family who might be interested. We are open Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Friends Shop raises funds to supplement the programs at the library. Your purchases make so much possible. We are also able to give grants to our wonderful librarians so they can attend workshops and programs to hone their skills. If you love the library, you will love us. All our money stays right here.

Like all of you, we have been adjusting to the challenges of a very challenging time. We are dedicated to giving you a safe and satisfying shopping experience. In addition to books, puzzles, games, music and movies we have a delightful shop with one of a kind gift items under $10. Stop in and check us out. If you score big on your bargain books why not tell us to keep the change?

We are accepting donations twice a week. Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 to 7:30 p.m. We cannot take them when the shop is open at this time. If you drop things off at other times they may end up in the dumpster.

Check us out on Facebook for more info.

-- Submitted by Marti Franks