New Aurora Memorial Library story time has gardening theme

Kent Weeklies

The Aurora Memorial Library is offering a new virtual story time program with a gardening theme. Parents and caregivers can pick up a seed planting kit at the library that goes along with stories read during the program. Kits will be available while supplies last.

There is no need to request a link to this story time, which can be accessed on the library website, www.portagelibrary.org. The program can be found under "All-Day Programs and Events" where you can click on the YouTube link.

For more information on this or other library programs, visit the library website or call 330-562-6502. The library is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.