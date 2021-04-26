'Destroying Job Search Obstacles' topic for meeting

Kent Weeklies

Hudson Job Search will present Mark Gonska at the May 3 meeting on the topic of “Destroying Job Search Obstacles.”

Gonska says “There are common roadblocks to getting the job you want. They are real, but don’t need to be scary and paralyzing.” Is this happening to you?

No clear job target

No luck in networking

Interviews but no offers

Offers you can’t afford to take

Too many job seekers fall for each of these obstacles like turtles who have landed on their shells. They struggle and squirm but don’t get any traction to move ahead to the job they want.

Gonska, Chief Connections Officer and EVP at Dise & Company, promises to reveal exactly how to destroy and overcome these and other problems. He says "He is not a NY Times best-selling author, but he has helped over 8,000 people move forward in their careers.”

Hudson Job Search meets the first and third Monday evenings. The meeting is currently conducted on Zoom with check-in beginning with networking at 7 p.m.; the meeting is from 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Anyone wishing to attend is asked to register in advance by going to the website and completing the Contact Form with your request to attend. A registration link will be sent to you. For more information, go to www.hudsonjobsearch.org.