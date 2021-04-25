Honor members of the military by 'planting' a flag

Kent Weeklies

The city of Stow and the Stow Arts Commission invite the Stow community to help plant a United States Flag “garden” at the Doughboy Corner (Route 91 and Graham Road) of City Hall grounds. US flags from young and old and everyone in between will be “planted” where the flowers were throughout the summer.

The BSA Girls Troop #7270 assisted Stow Arts Commission with placing flags that were “planted” last fall at the Doughboy corner. With their help, the Flag garden is blooming nicely, however, many more flags are welcome.

Families, individuals, veterans – everyone – is asked to bring a US flag or two and plant them for everyone to see from Oct. 1 through Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Flags should be on a stick that you can place in the ground – 3 inches by 6 inches or 10 inches by 16 inches.

Since the flag garden is for honoring US veterans, only US flags will be “planted.” Flags will be out now through Memorial Day and then be moved to in front of the Safety Building and remain up until Labor Day.

For more information, visit stowohio.org