Ezekial Richardson Chapter Colonial Dames shares events of 2020

Kent Weeklies

It’s been unfortunate the year 2020 was not a busy year for the Ezekial Richardson Chapter Colonial Dames Seventeenth Century. However some things were accomplished by President Roberta Dodd and members.

The four meetings held on the third Mondays of March, May, August and October 2020 were canceled because of the coronavirus. The March meeting did not happen and the VA Center on Waterloo Road in Akron closed its doors for volunteers Dodd and vice president Lora Staats. However, the clinic is still open for veterans and recently gave vaccinations for coronavirus.

On Memorial Day Leda Hayton, a member of this chapter who resides in England, participated in the laying of a wreath at the North Pickenham USAAF 492nd and 491st Bomb Group Memorial. Since she was unable to source fresh flowers from multiple suppliers, she purchased a poppy wreath handmade by a disabled veteran in Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory in Edinburg, Scotland. In 2019 she laid a wreath at the Wall of the Missing in the Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial. This special service didn’t take place in 2020 because of COVID. This spring Ledashe returned to the Bomb Group Memorial and not only removed the weeds from the bricks but also trimmed the planters.

One of the objectives of this National Organization is to support education. A book award is given to an outstanding citizen of the senior class of Hudson High School who has made a contribution to society. The recipient of this award for 2020 was Sean Scarnecchia. He excelled in academic and intellectual growth during his four years in high school. He is continuing his education at the University of Michigan. The book, “Steve Jobs” by Walter Isaacson was presented to him by corresponding secretary Libby Erwin at his home.

In July this chapter donated a lot of snack items to the National Guard. Dodd handled this gift and the National Guard picked them up at her home.

Constitution Week is Sept.17-23. Sharon Snowden, chapter registrar, set up a special exhibition honoring the Constitution of the United States of America at the Green Branch of the Akron Public Library. The following month Snowden set up an elaborate exhibit of her colonial collectables at this library so patrons could learn that October is National Colonial Heritage Month. Some items on display were the following: A map of the thirteen colonies, pictures inside colonial homes, a cloth doll, pictures of colonial fashions, a plate depicting Betsy Ross sewing the flag, colonial toys – Quoits, Jacob’s Ladder, Ball & Cup, Yoyo, Buzz Saw and Nine Pins and many colonial books.

National Colonial Heritage Month also was celebrated in Hudson. Mayor Craig A. Shubert read a proclamation and encouraged all Hudson citizens to observe the month as a means of reinforcing our priceless inheritance in order to help preserve our rich culture and heritage with deep respect for the principles upon which the country was founded. Laura Erwin, chapter librarian, arranged for this proclamation with the City of Hudson.

Since the VA was unable to accept donations for the veterans, the chapter donated calendars, Christmas cards and homemade gift tags with pens to Danbury in Hudson. Gloria Chulney of Danbury thanked Libby Erwin for the kindness and said that the residents loved all of these items.

Colonial Dames XVIIC is a national organization and is open to women 18 years and older who can prove lineal descent from an ancestor who lived and served prior to 1701 in one of the original colonies. Their purpose is to preserve records and historic sites, educate youth and preserve lineage and coats of arms of ancestors. This chapter welcomes new members. For information, call Registrar Snowden at 330- 699-0361.