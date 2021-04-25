Collection of food, hygiene items needed to help families

Kent Weeklies

Two local organizations serving Hudson families in need will be collecting donations of food and personal hygiene personal-care items on Tuesday, May 4, in a drive hosted by Hudson Community Foundation (HCF).

Donations being collected by volunteers from The Emergency Assistance Center and Hudson Food Pantry can be brought between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 4 to the parking lot of Discount Drug Mart, 5863 Darrow Road, Hudson. The Emergency Assistance Center’s new mobile food pantry will be parked in that location. Items collected will be delivered in the van to central locations for distribution to Hudson residents.

The following items are currently most needed:

Food:

Applesauce

Canned beans – baked, black, garbanzo or white

Canned chicken

Canned fruit

Canned ravioli

Canned tuna

Cereal

Hearty soups

Pasta

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Rice

Spaghetti sauce

Personal Hygiene:

Body Wash

Deodorant

Diaper Wipes

Dish Soap

Hand Soap

Facial Tissue

Feminine Hygiene

Toilet Paper

“Even as our community is beginning to emerge from the COVID pandemic, we know that many families in Hudson and elsewhere continue to struggle and are in need of both food and basic items for daily life,” said Amy Jordan, president of HCF. “This drive is a simple way that we can all help our neighbors in a time of need. Please bring what you can to the collection van. All donations are most appreciated.”

The mobile food pantry vehicle was recently purchased by The Emergency Assistance Center through the generosity of a $35,000 contribution by the Dufour Family Charitable Fund, created by George and Nancy Dufour at the Hudson Community Foundation. Joining this collection drive is the Hudson Food Pantry, which is operated by the Hudson Community Service Association and has been supported by HCF through the pandemic.

Together, these two organizations serve as many as 150 Hudson families each month.

Founded in 2000, Hudson Community Foundation’s mission is to enhance the overall quality of life in the Hudson area by increasing charitable giving, educating and connecting donors to community needs and leading on community issues. The foundation, supported by hundreds of local donors and Donor Advised Funds, operates from an office in the historic Baldwin House on Hudson’s village green and is governed by a volunteer board of directors.