HCTV: Program to look at Lake Erie's history, future

HCTV Program Schedule: April 26 – May 2
- Akron Roundtable presents Dr. Jeffery Reutter, Aquatic Biologist & Limnologist, discussing the history of Lake Erie, how Lake Erie is different from the other Great Lakes, and why it may be the most important lake in the world.
- City Club of Cleveland presents two forums: the directors of A La Calle discuss their documentary showing at the Cleveland International Film Festival about the humanitarian and political crises in Venezuela; and Paula Giddings of Smith College talks about the activism of Black women that helped pass the 19th Amendment, and the influence their activism has today.
- Forum 360 features Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens with Sean Joyce, Executive Director talking with host and Hudsonite Pat Simons.
- Akron Roundtable features Paul Dolan, owner and CEO of the Cleveland Indians, talks with WKSU's Amanda Rabinowitz about all things baseball.
- Hudson Rotary Club hosts Mike Chuppa, Athletic Director of the Hudson City Schools.
- League of Women Voters Hudson presents Statehouse Day: Redistricting that addresses how gerrymandering impacts all voters. In 2021, the districts will be redrawn. The program discusses the new legislation that improves the process.
- The Hudson Players present “A Night with Eric Coble” featuring virtual productions of two short plays: “Musical Theatre Geeks!” and “Haunted” along with an interview and author commentary.
- The HUDLAX Girls Lacrosse battles Copley and Medina.
- North of 60 features the topic of brain health and exercise with Bob Pontius of Danbury Senior Living.
- HCTV Archives: Author Robert Elder spoke about his book "Hidden Hemingway: Inside the Ernest Hemingway Archives of Oak Park," produced by Allyn and Nick; Western Reserve Big Band played on the bandstand in 2017; Historian Thomas L. Vince spoke about the life of Julia Ward Howe, for Hudson Women’s Club; KBtime interviewed Jason Prufer, archivist of the Cleveland Indians.
Monday, April 26
8 a.m. HUDLAX vs Copley
9 a.m. Yeji: Ross Farm
9:30 a.m. Forum 360
10 a.m. CC: A La Calle
11 a.m. Eric Coble Theatre
Noon Rotary: Chuppa
1 p.m. WR Big Band
2:30 p.m. Forum 360
3 p.m. LWV: Redistricting
5 p.m. Akron RT: Paul Dolan
6 p.m. Rotary: Chuppa
7 p.m. KBtime: Prufer
7:30 p.m. Library Levy
8 p.m. Akron RT: Lake Erie
9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
10 p.m. Hidden Hemingway
11 p.m. Stormer: Probate
Tuesday, April 27
7 a.m. Verve Concert
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. Akron RT: Lake Erie
11 a.m. Good Day in Hudson
Noon Hidden Hemingway
1 p.m. HUDLAX vs Copley
2 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farm
2:30 p.m. Forum 360
3 p.m. CC: A La Calle
4 p.m. Eric Coble Theatre
5 p.m. North of 60: Pontius
5:30 p.m. Library Levy
6 p.m. LWV: Redistricting
8 p.m. Akron RT: Paul Dolan
9 p.m. HHA: Johnson Home
10 p.m. Julia Ward Howe
11 p.m. KBtime: Prufer
11:30 p.m. Library Levy
Wednesday, April 28
7 a.m. LWV Redistricting
9 a.m. Akron RT: Paul Dolan
10 a.m. WR Big Band
11:30 a.m. Library Levy
Noon Verve concert
2 p.m. Polka Time
3 p.m. Akron RT: Lake Erie
4 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
5 p.m. Hidden Hemingway
6 p.m. HUDLAX vs Copley
7 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farm
7:30 p.m. Forum 360
8 p.m. A La Calle
9 p.m. Eric Coble Theatre
10 p.m. Rotary: Chuppa
11 p.m. CC: Giddings
Thursday, April 29
7 a.m. Verve concert
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. Akron RT: Lake Erie
11 a.m. Good Day in Hudson
Noon Hidden Hemingway
1 p.m. HUDLAX vs Copley
2 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farm
2:30 p.m. Forum 360
3 p.m. CC: A La Calle
4 p.m. Eric Coble Theatre
5 p.m. North of 60: Brain Health
5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John
6:30 p.m. KBtime: Prufer
7 p.m. Julia Ward Howe
8 p.m. Akron RT: Lake Erie
9 p.m. Irving: The Last Queen
10 p.m. Ultimate Game Challenge
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. KBtime: Prufer
11:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
Friday, April 30
8 a.m. HUDLAX vs Copley
9 a.m. Yeji: Ross Farm
9:30 a.m. Forum 360
10 a.m. CC: A La Calle
11 a.m. Eric Coble Theatre
Noon Rotary: Chuppa
1 p.m. Forum 360
1:30 p.m. WR Big Band
3 p.m. LWV: Redistricting
5 p.m. Akron RT: Paul Dolan
6 p.m. CC: Giddings
7 p.m. HHA: Johnson Home
8 p.m. Julie Ward Howe
9 p.m. Akron RT: Lake Erie
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. KBtime: Prufer
11 p.m. Daughters of Kobani
Saturday, May 1
7 a.m. Irving: The Last Queen
8 a.m. North of 60: Pontius
8:30 a.m. KBtime: Prufer
9 a.m. HUDLAX vs Medina
10:30 a.m. On the Road
11 a.m. HHA: Johnson Home
Noon LWV Re-districting
2 p.m. Akron RT: Paul Dolan
3 p.m. CC: Giddings
4 p.m. Verve Concert
6 p.m. Stormer: Probate
7 p.m. HUDLAX vs Copley
8 p.m. Daughters of Kobani
9 p.m. Library Levy
9:30 p.m. KBtime: Prufer
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie
Sunday, May 2
7 a.m. CC: Giddings
8 a.m. Forum 360: Stan Hywet
8:30 a.m. United Methodist
9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
10:30 a.m. First Congregational
11:30 a.m. North of 60: Pontius
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2 p.m. Julia Ward Howe
3 p.m. CC: A La Calle
4 p.m. Library Levy
4:30 p.m. On the Road
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Rotary: Chuppa
7 p.m. North of 60: Pontius
7:30 p.m. Forum 360
8 p.m. Akron RT: Lake Erie
9 p.m. Eric Coble Theatre
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. WR Big Band