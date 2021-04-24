HCTV: Program to look at Lake Erie's history, future

Kent Weeklies

HCTV Program Schedule: April 26 – May 2

Akron Roundtable presents Dr. Jeffery Reutter, Aquatic Biologist & Limnologist, discussing the history of Lake Erie, how Lake Erie is different from the other Great Lakes, and why it may be the most important lake in the world.

City Club of Cleveland presents two forums: the directors of A La Calle discuss their documentary showing at the Cleveland International Film Festival about the humanitarian and political crises in Venezuela; and Paula Giddings of Smith College talks about the activism of Black women that helped pass the 19th Amendment, and the influence their activism has today.

Forum 360 features Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens with Sean Joyce, Executive Director talking with host and Hudsonite Pat Simons.

Akron Roundtable features Paul Dolan, owner and CEO of the Cleveland Indians, talks with WKSU's Amanda Rabinowitz about all things baseball.

Hudson Rotary Club hosts Mike Chuppa, Athletic Director of the Hudson City Schools.

League of Women Voters Hudson presents Statehouse Day: Redistricting that addresses how gerrymandering impacts all voters. In 2021, the districts will be redrawn. The program discusses the new legislation that improves the process.

The Hudson Players present “A Night with Eric Coble” featuring virtual productions of two short plays: “Musical Theatre Geeks!” and “Haunted” along with an interview and author commentary.

The HUDLAX Girls Lacrosse battles Copley and Medina.

North of 60 features the topic of brain health and exercise with Bob Pontius of Danbury Senior Living.

HCTV Archives: Author Robert Elder spoke about his book "Hidden Hemingway: Inside the Ernest Hemingway Archives of Oak Park," produced by Allyn and Nick; Western Reserve Big Band played on the bandstand in 2017; Historian Thomas L. Vince spoke about the life of Julia Ward Howe, for Hudson Women’s Club; KBtime interviewed Jason Prufer, archivist of the Cleveland Indians.

Monday, April 26

8 a.m. HUDLAX vs Copley

9 a.m. Yeji: Ross Farm

9:30 a.m. Forum 360

10 a.m. CC: A La Calle

11 a.m. Eric Coble Theatre

Noon Rotary: Chuppa

1 p.m. WR Big Band

2:30 p.m. Forum 360

3 p.m. LWV: Redistricting

5 p.m. Akron RT: Paul Dolan

6 p.m. Rotary: Chuppa

7 p.m. KBtime: Prufer

7:30 p.m. Library Levy

8 p.m. Akron RT: Lake Erie

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. Hidden Hemingway

11 p.m. Stormer: Probate

Tuesday, April 27

7 a.m. Verve Concert

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. Akron RT: Lake Erie

11 a.m. Good Day in Hudson

Noon Hidden Hemingway

1 p.m. HUDLAX vs Copley

2 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farm

2:30 p.m. Forum 360

3 p.m. CC: A La Calle

4 p.m. Eric Coble Theatre

5 p.m. North of 60: Pontius

5:30 p.m. Library Levy

6 p.m. LWV: Redistricting

8 p.m. Akron RT: Paul Dolan

9 p.m. HHA: Johnson Home

10 p.m. Julia Ward Howe

11 p.m. KBtime: Prufer

11:30 p.m. Library Levy

Wednesday, April 28

7 a.m. LWV Redistricting

9 a.m. Akron RT: Paul Dolan

10 a.m. WR Big Band

11:30 a.m. Library Levy

Noon Verve concert

2 p.m. Polka Time

3 p.m. Akron RT: Lake Erie

4 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

5 p.m. Hidden Hemingway

6 p.m. HUDLAX vs Copley

7 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farm

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. A La Calle

9 p.m. Eric Coble Theatre

10 p.m. Rotary: Chuppa

11 p.m. CC: Giddings

Thursday, April 29

7 a.m. Verve concert

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. Akron RT: Lake Erie

11 a.m. Good Day in Hudson

Noon Hidden Hemingway

1 p.m. HUDLAX vs Copley

2 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farm

2:30 p.m. Forum 360

3 p.m. CC: A La Calle

4 p.m. Eric Coble Theatre

5 p.m. North of 60: Brain Health

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. KBtime: Prufer

7 p.m. Julia Ward Howe

8 p.m. Akron RT: Lake Erie

9 p.m. Irving: The Last Queen

10 p.m. Ultimate Game Challenge

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. KBtime: Prufer

11:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

Friday, April 30

8 a.m. HUDLAX vs Copley

9 a.m. Yeji: Ross Farm

9:30 a.m. Forum 360

10 a.m. CC: A La Calle

11 a.m. Eric Coble Theatre

Noon Rotary: Chuppa

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. WR Big Band

3 p.m. LWV: Redistricting

5 p.m. Akron RT: Paul Dolan

6 p.m. CC: Giddings

7 p.m. HHA: Johnson Home

8 p.m. Julie Ward Howe

9 p.m. Akron RT: Lake Erie

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. KBtime: Prufer

11 p.m. Daughters of Kobani

Saturday, May 1

7 a.m. Irving: The Last Queen

8 a.m. North of 60: Pontius

8:30 a.m. KBtime: Prufer

9 a.m. HUDLAX vs Medina

10:30 a.m. On the Road

11 a.m. HHA: Johnson Home

Noon LWV Re-districting

2 p.m. Akron RT: Paul Dolan

3 p.m. CC: Giddings

4 p.m. Verve Concert

6 p.m. Stormer: Probate

7 p.m. HUDLAX vs Copley

8 p.m. Daughters of Kobani

9 p.m. Library Levy

9:30 p.m. KBtime: Prufer

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, May 2

7 a.m. CC: Giddings

8 a.m. Forum 360: Stan Hywet

8:30 a.m. United Methodist

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. First Congregational

11:30 a.m. North of 60: Pontius

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. Julia Ward Howe

3 p.m. CC: A La Calle

4 p.m. Library Levy

4:30 p.m. On the Road

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Chuppa

7 p.m. North of 60: Pontius

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. Akron RT: Lake Erie

9 p.m. Eric Coble Theatre

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. WR Big Band