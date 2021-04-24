Aurora's New Life Church to welcome new pastor

Kent Weeklies

New Life Church, 911 Orchard Ave. Aurora, announces the installation service of Pastor Stuart Ross as lead pastor.

The installation service will take place on Sunday, May 2, at 9:30 and 11 a.m., with the 11 a.m. service being streamed via Facebook Live. The Rev. John Wootton, network superintendent of the Ohio Ministry Network of the Assemblies of God, will be officiating. An outdoor reception will follow the 11 a.m. service.

Pastor Ross is a graduate of Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, and Regent University. He has previously served as discipleship pastor at churches in Virginia, Maryland, and Illinois, as well as most recently in Dayton. His wife, Heather, is currently a teacher in the Dayton school system teaching English as a second language to elementary students. The Ross family also served for five years as appointed missionaries with the Assemblies of God World Missions in the nation of Bulgaria. Pastor Stuart and Heather, along with their two daughters, say they are excited to relocate to Aurora this summer.

New Life Church offers services every Sunday morning at 9:30 and 11 a.m. at both the Aurora and Stow locations with children’s ministries for infants through fifth grade available at the 11 a.m. service. That service is also streamed via Facebook Live for both locations.

For additional information about New Life Church or the installation service, call 330-562-6285 or visit the church website at newlifechurchonline.com.