American Legion Auxiliary offers scholarship; officers to be chosen

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #281 is offering book funds to local high school seniors that are planning on continuing their education. College, a trade school or a vocational school all qualify.

Seniors should submit an essay on a part of American History that has affected them or their family. The topic should be: "What effect it had and how it changed your outlook" and contain 400 to 500 words. Include name and contact information and what school you will be attending. Send to ALA Scholarship, 1601 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls 44221. Essays must be received by May 28.

The meeting on May 11 is the election of officers for the Auxiliary. You must be a member of ALA Unit #281 to run for office. If you are interested in running for an office, contact the American Legion at 330-920-9379 and leave a message that you are interested in running. You must be present at the meeting on May 11 at 7 p.m.; bring your current membership card. Offices to be elected are: President, 1st Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Chaplain, Sergeant-at-Arms, and Historian.