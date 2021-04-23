PTSO seeks donations, gift cards for 2021 graduates

Kent Weeklies

The Cuyahoga Falls High School PTSO is sponsoring a $25 gift card send-off for the graduating seniors. The goal is to have 300 $25 gift cards, one for each graduate. The cards can be from a restaurant, entertainment center, store, whatever a graduate would like. The PTSO needs your help to make this happen.

You can send your gift card directly to the school or if you would like the PTSO to purchase the cards, a monetary donation can be sent to the CFHS PTSO.

Cards and donations should be sent to: Cuyahoga Fall High School, 2300 Fourth St., Cuyahoga Falls 44221 - Attention: Senior Card Program.

This program is approved by the CFHS Administration.