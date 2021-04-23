Commemorative brick sale to aid free grief services

Kent Weeklies

With Memorial Day approaching The GriefCare Place is announcing a public fundraising effort: the sale of customized, commemorative bricks to be placed in its Memorial Garden. Affordable at $100 each, multiple bricks can be placed together to create a lasting family tribute. The Memorial Garden is open at all times to anyone and is a serene place for contemplation and refreshing.

All proceeds will help sustain grief support groups and programs. “In 2020 we were unable to hold either of our major fundraising events, Blooming Brunch and Grapes and Gourmet Guys. While the cancellations were necessary due to the pandemic, it created a significant loss in projected income. Last year’s commemorative brick sale was very successful. The response from people living in northeast Ohio was encouraging and increased public awareness of our organization and services,” said Becky Costello Bulgrin, executive director. “Each donor will not only honor their loved one’s memory, they will strengthen our community and aid others in need.”

“We offer nine support groups onsite,” Kathi Bertoini, program manager, said. “Until Healing Comes and Passport to Healing comprise a foundational, progressive series about normal grief. Seven additional groups are also offered, each with a specific focus, to provide grievers an opportunity to learn and share in a more interactive forum. All our support groups run continuously and are open ended; allowing grievers to participate for as long as needed.”

Recognized as a pioneer and leading provider of free, peer-led grief support programming and services in Northeast Ohio, the GriefCare Place has served over 15,000 men, women and children since its inception in 1997. In 2020 more than 1,700 hours of support were provided to 218 people.

For more information on this fundraiser, and other opportunities to support The GriefCare Place, call 330-686-1750 or email griefcareplace@gmail.com.