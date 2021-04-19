Spring Fling Fun Days at St. Joseph Parish School

Kent Weeklies

St. Joseph Parish School’s Early Childhood Learning Center (ECLC) is holding Little Falcon Spring Fling Fun Days for parents and their children who, in 2021, will be entering preschool, PreK, or Kindergarten.

Taking place on Tuesday, April 27, Wednesday, May 5, and Thursday, May 13 at 6 pm; these events include crafts, storytime, tours, and Q&A sessions with teachers and administration. Due to COVID restrictions, RSVPs are required. To RSVP, visit saintjoe.org/spring or call 330-928-2151.

The open houses will be COVID careful, so wearing a mask is required, and social distancing protocols will be followed.

In addition to the standard kindergarten curriculum; full-day ECLC students have weekly classes in music, art, Spanish, physical education, and religion. Students also spend time in the technology center where they learn about digital citizenship on PCs and iPads. The ECLC creates a safe, nurturing, and hands on learning experience for preschool through kindergarten learners. ECLC’s Lttle Falcons have access to a Makerspace where they have hands-on experience with concepts learned in class, and an indoor playroom to build gross motor skills for the days weather does not permit outside play.

A Catholic elementary school for grades preschool through eight, St. Joseph Parish School allows children to not only learn and grow in academics but in faith as children of Christ. St. Joseph’s offers several community service projects throughout the year to teach empathy and compassion for others. Its mission is to proclaim the Gospel message of Jesus Christ, and help students apply that message in their daily lives while growing in faith, knowledge, and stewardship.

Named both a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence for its academics and a Purple Star School for its dedication to families in the military, St. Joseph's offers classes in traditional subjects as well as art, music, band, physical education, Spanish, and technology. The curriculum includes X-STREAM learning which like STEM, integrates content subject areas into cohesive learning projects based on real-world applications. SJS also partners with community neighbors including Kent State University, University Hospitals, Millapore Sigma, University of Akron, and Snapology to provide hands-on discovery across all grade levels.

St. Joseph Parish School (Lillis and Gallagher Halls) and its Early Childhood Learning Center (Jones Hall) are located off Route 8’s exit 5 at 1909 Third St. in Cuyahoga Falls. For more information visit www.saintjoe.org/school.