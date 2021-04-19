Showcase of contemporary Christian music on April 30

Kent Weeklies

The Saints Cosmas and Damian Church will be hosting a Contemporary Christian Music showcase on Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m. at the TwinHaven Banquet Hall, 10439 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Local artist Jamie Masetta is scheduled to perform in addition to other local soloists and groups.

All are welcome to attend. This event is free and open to teens and young adults of all faiths and denominations. In lieu of admission, attendees are asked to donate a new puzzle for children ages 2 to 18 (2 pieces to 1,000 pieces); paper towels; and Scott's toilet paper for "Blessing House," a children's crisis care center in Lorain.

Registration is at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ablaze-tickets-148529625107

For additional questions, contact Laura Leonard at 216-337-5704 or Keri Knowles at 330-425-8141 ext 105.