Medicare 101, cartooning included in library's programs

Adult Programs

Casual Reads

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion.

Monday, May 10, 2 pm "Next Year in Havana" by Chanel Cleeton

Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Thursday, May 13, 2 pm "Transcendent Kingdom" by Yaa Gyasi

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Mystery Book Discussion

Join us to discuss a good mystery – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Wednesday, April 28, 6 pm "When No One is Watching" by Alyssa Cole

Writers Guild of Nordonia Hills

Wednesdays, April 21, May 19, 6:30 p.m.

Writers wanted! New writers and old hands welcome - fiction, nonfiction, and everything in between. Have your work critiqued and give feedback to others in a fun and friendly environment – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link. Please bring a sample of your work to share.

Happy Houseplants: tips and tricks to help your houseplants thrive

Thursday, April 22, 6 p.m.

Houseplants can boost mood, creativity, and productivity. Whether you have happy plants, struggling plants, or you’re looking to bring your first plant home, plant enthusiast Jillian Klemm will teach you how to create the best environment for plants in your space. Learn how to choose the right plant for your home and care for it so it grows and thrives – no matter your level of expertise. Klemm will share advice learned through failures and success while caring for hundreds of different varieties over the years. Stick around after for a Q&A to ask specific questions, get clarity, or show off your plants!

This program will be presented via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Basic Cartooning with Corrine Roberts

Thursday, May 6, 6 p.m.

Have you always wanted to draw your own cartoons or comic strips but didn’t know where to start? Learn to use basic shape construction and line drawing techniques to create a person, place and thing with Illustrator Corrinne Roberts. No prior drawing experience needed. Supplies required are simple pencil, paper and eraser. This program will be presented via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Corinne Roberts is the creator/illustrator of, Bug Bites, Out and About and Trip to Trekka. She pursues her passion for art while residing in Michigan. www.corinneroberts.com

Medicare 101

Thursday, May 27, 6 p.m.

Are you new to Medicare? Turning 65 soon? Leaving a company plan? This seminar will help you understand Medicare, what it covers and what it doesn't.

You will learn the difference between Medicare Supplements, Advantage Plans and Part D Prescription Plans. This program will be presented via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Children’s Programs

Take it Make It Earth Day Art

April 19-24

April 22 is Earth Day. April 19-24, you can pick up an art kit from the Nordonia Hills library to make a watercolor earth shaped like a heart.

Take it Make It Dragonfly Craft

May 1-31

May 1-31, stop at the Nordonia Hills Library to pick up a craft kit to make wonderful dragonfly out of popsicle stick, buttons, pipe cleaner, and a pom-pom.

Baby Time

Thursday, May 6, and May 13, 10:15 am

Baby Time features books, bounces, songs, and bubbles, followed by a playtime. Baby Time is for children 24 months and under with a parent or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time

Thursdays, May 6, and May 13, 11:15 am

Story time features stories, rhymes, music, sometimes flannels, and bubbles. Story Time is for children ages 2- 5 with two-year-olds accompanied by a parent, or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

After School Program

Wednesday, May 12, 4 pm

Join Miss Melissa virtually for an after school activity. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

May 12- DIY Kaleidoscope. Use your creativity skills to make your own Kaleidoscope. Craft kits will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library after May 1.

Messy Monday

Monday, May 10, 6 pm

Join us for some virtual messy fun. Register and will receive a link in your email through a Zoom invite to join the programs. Remember to wear old clothes - you may get messy. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

May 10- Feather Painting-Have you ever made artwork by painting with feathers? Use feathers to make a work of art. Craft kit will be available at the Nordonia Hills Library after May 1.

Teen Programs

Tween Take Make It

May3-May 29 Make a flower bookmark in preparation of summer Reading! Pick up supplies at the branch beginning May 3.

Teen Turn Out

Every month we'll try something new. Maybe a craft, recipe or skill you can take with you out into the world. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link. Craft kit will be available 2 weeks before each program.

May 11 at 6:30 pm, join us for some magic to mystify your friends.

- Submitted by the staff of Nordonia Hills Branch Library