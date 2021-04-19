Library programs include Sunflower Project, Virtual Book Club

Kent Weeklies

YOUTH SERVICES

Tween LEGO Club Challenge

Wednesday, April 21, 4 – 5 pm

Kids in grades 4-6 are invited to participate through Zoom. Use a Library kit or your own blocks. Registration is required to get the login info. Visit twinsburglibrary.libcal.com/event/7516901. Kits may be picked up now through Tuesday, April 20th during business hours, or call 330-425-4268 x6 in advance if you'd prefer to pick up a kit at the Drive-Up Window.

Household Wizardry: Hex Planter

Friday, April 23

Learn how to design, build, and decorate a geometric cardboard planter — perfect for small plants! Catch the video on the Library's YouTube channel.

Kindermusik on Zoom

Tuesday, April 27

10 – 10:30am for Birth – 2 years

11 – 11:30am for 3 – 5 years

Registration is required. Visit the Library’s Online Events calendar for program details.

The Great Sunflower Project

Wednesday, May 5

Help scientists by growing sunflowers and counting bees. Visit the Library’s Online Events calendar to register for your very own packet of seeds and information about this national project. For grades 4-6.

ADULT SERVICES

Everything You Wanted to Know About Local Government But Were Afraid to Ask

Thursday, April 22

7 – 8 pm

What's the difference between a city and a township and a village? How are public services actually funded? What the heck is a "millage" and why should I care? Find answers to these questions and MORE in our 3-part series on Zoom. Part 3 will cover how issues are determined and how various institutions are funded. Registration is required.

Virtual Book Club

Monday, May 17

6:30 – 7:30 pm

Order your copy of “The Push” by Ashley Audrain. Then, register for the program so you may join the discussion.

- Submitted by the staff of Twinsburg Library