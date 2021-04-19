Book shop hosting author, wellness coach

Kent Weeklies

The Learned Owl Book Shop is hosting Karolyn Drone on Saturday, April 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. for a signing of her self-help book, "Self Elevate."

Karolyn Drone has inspired countless women on their journey to self-empowerment. Now, one of the most passionate and gifted wellness coaches shares her story of overcoming obesity, grief, and loss. "Self Elevate" provides you with a blueprint on how to stay the course through turbulent times while challenging you to adopt a new mindset for your next level of empowered living.

Be advised that although The Learned Owl Book Shop is currently open at a somewhat normal capacity, it is still possible the event will be canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19. Only six customers will be allowed in the store at a time for health and safety reasons. If the weather permits, the event will be held outside in front of The Learned Owl to allow for more interaction with the author. Check the website or social media pages for updates.