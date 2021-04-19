Eagle of the Cross awarded to Our Lady of Perpetual Help parishioner Brooklyn Duguay

Submitted content

Brooklyn Duguay, a senior at Aurora High School and a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Aurora was one of 21 recipients of the 2021 Eagle of the Cross Award.

The Engle of the Cross Award is given each year to a group of extraordinary high school upperclassmen who model the dedication, integrity, values and promise for Church and society. The award is presented to teens in the six counties of the Diocese of Youngstown who model Christian discipleship and exemplify the qualities of moral integrity, prayer, good works and Christian leadership in their school and parish communities.

The recipients of the 2021 Eagle of the Cross Award, as well as all of the nominees, are commended for their positive witness to their Catholic Christian faith and the value of youth involvement in parish, school and community, particularly in this past year during the pandemic.

Brooklyn is the daughter of Bradley and Laura Duguay.