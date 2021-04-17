Virtual programs for all ages at Cuyahoga Falls Library

Kent Weeklies

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Nutrition Literacy: How to determine if a food is healthy? 4/19/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Learn about antioxidants, phytochemicals, pre-biotics, pro-biotics, fiber, and more. Discover how to make better choices to improve health and reduce risk of disease. Part of Live Well @ Your Library series, presented by Nancy A. Azar MS RDN LD, Clinical Dietitian, Unity Health Network. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Dragon Eggs 4/20/2021 6 - 7 p.m.

Are you the Mother/Father of Dragons? If you want to be, you first gotta start with an egg. So come make a cool metallic dragon egg! Registration and Cuyahoga Falls Library card number required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program. (Please do not share this with others).

All-Ages Virtual Storytime 4/21/2021 10 - 11 a.m.

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages.

Earth Day: Eco-friendly organizing and cleaning 4/22/2021 1 - 2 p.m.

Learn about eco-friendly maintenance, organizing, and cleaning as well as donating and recycling options for de-cluttering. This workshop will be taught by professional organizer Hannah Blunk from The Orderly Nest Ltd. Registration required to receive the Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Riverfront Readers Book Club 4/22/2021 5 - 6 p.m.

This group meets the third Thursday of the month. New members are always welcome. This month, we are reading "The Thin Man" by Dashiell Hammett. Call the library to reserve your copy of the book. Registration required to receive the Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program. Digital copies of the book are available at The Ohio Digital Library

Pom-Pom Creations 4/24/2021 1 - 2 p.m.

In this class, we’ll show you how to make a themed, decorative pom-pom. All materials will be supplied by the library. Please be sure to include your email when registering so we can send you a link to the tutorial and let you know when the kits of materials are ready for pickup. Grades 2 and up are welcome. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library services and the State Library of Ohio.

Current Library Services:

The library is open for quick browsing (30 minute limit). Computers and WiFi tables are first-come, first-serve basis for a 1 hour limit. Printer, scanner, and copier are available as self-serve in the reference or children’s spaces. If you need assistance, please visit the circulation desk. Virtual reference via chat and telephone are available as well as virtual programming for all ages. Free WiFi will continued to be offered in the parking lot.

- Submitted by the staff at the Cuyahoga Falls Library