Community Bulletin Board

Garden Club to hear about hummingbirds in virtual meeting

The Silver Lake Garden Club membership meeting is being held via Zoom. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, it is still not possible for the club to have meetings at the Village Hall.

A Zoom meeting is set up for Monday, April 19, at 10 a.m. The meeting will include a program presented by Lee Paulson, Master Gardener, who will inform on "How to attract Hummingbirds" and enjoy them in your garden.

If interested in attending and viewing this presentation/meeting, email: silverlakegc@yahoo.com.

You will get a return email on how to access this Zoom meeting.