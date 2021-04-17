Redistricting, Hudson Players on HCTV programs
HCTV Program Schedule: April 19 - 25
- League of Women Voters Hudson presents Statehouse Day: Redistricting that addresses how gerrymandering impacts all voters. In 2021, the districts will be redrawn. The program discusses the new legislation that improves the process.
- North of 60 features the topic of brain health and exercise with Bob Pontius of Danbury Senior Living.
- This weekend, The Hudson Players present “A Night with Eric Coble” featuring virtual productions of two short plays: “Musical Theatre Geeks!” and “Haunted” along with an interview and commentary from author Coble.
- Hudson United Methodist Church will start presenting church services on Sundays at 8:30 a.m.
- Author Clive Irving shares his book, “The Last Queen: Elizabeth II’s Seventy Year Battle to Save the House of Windsor” virtually with the Hudson Library & Historical Society.
- The HUDLAX Girls Lacrosse battles Chagrin Falls and Jackson Massillon.
- Hudson Rotary Club hosts sports reporter Marla Ridenour, “My Life Covering the Cleveland Browns”.
- The City Club of Cleveland presents Cleveland Browns teammates Andrew Hawkins and Joe Thomas, co-hosts of The ThomaHawk Show podcast about social justice; plus, “Why Rust Belts Matter Around the World” with discussion of neopopulism and the need to accelerate economic opportunities.
- Forum 360 explores the Wide World of News with commentator Mark Halperin, hosted by Leslie Ungar.
- Good Day in Hudson welcomes Assistant City Manager Thom Sheridan to discuss City projects. Host Frank Youngwerth also talks with local arborist/conservationist Curt Van Blarcum. Liz Murphy shares What’s Happening in Hudson and Tom Vince tells of the history of trees in Hudson.
- Hudson Heritage Association: KSU professor Elwin Robison describes the five-year restoration of the 1828 Johnson Home in Hiram, a significant site in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
- On the Road with Thomas L. Vince: The Richfield Connection travels west to find several historic connections between the two Connecticut Western Reserve towns of Hudson and Richfield, including Hudson-raised abolitionist John Brown and the first mayor of Hudson, Heman Oviatt.
- The Renewal Levy for the Hudson Library and Historical Society is discussed by archivist Gwendolyn Mayer and Basil Musnuff of Hudson Citizens for a Strong Library.
- HCTV Archives: A Tribute to Bob Feller and History of League Park; Inn Chat visited with Dr. Keith Colwell; Alex Bevan performed on the bandstand in 2012; Kassaba performed in the WRA Chapel for Music from The Western Reserve; Earth Day 1970; Ohio President James A. Garfield is presented by Tom Vince, produced by Nick and Allyn.
