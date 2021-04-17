Redistricting, Hudson Players on HCTV programs

Kent Weeklies

HCTV Program Schedule: April 19 - 25

League of Women Voters Hudson presents Statehouse Day: Redistricting that addresses how gerrymandering impacts all voters. In 2021, the districts will be redrawn. The program discusses the new legislation that improves the process.

North of 60 features the topic of brain health and exercise with Bob Pontius of Danbury Senior Living.

This weekend, The Hudson Players present “A Night with Eric Coble” featuring virtual productions of two short plays: “Musical Theatre Geeks!” and “Haunted” along with an interview and commentary from author Coble.

Hudson United Methodist Church will start presenting church services on Sundays at 8:30 a.m.

Author Clive Irving shares his book, “The Last Queen: Elizabeth II’s Seventy Year Battle to Save the House of Windsor” virtually with the Hudson Library & Historical Society.

The HUDLAX Girls Lacrosse battles Chagrin Falls and Jackson Massillon.

Hudson Rotary Club hosts sports reporter Marla Ridenour, “My Life Covering the Cleveland Browns”.

The City Club of Cleveland presents Cleveland Browns teammates Andrew Hawkins and Joe Thomas, co-hosts of The ThomaHawk Show podcast about social justice; plus, “Why Rust Belts Matter Around the World” with discussion of neopopulism and the need to accelerate economic opportunities.

Forum 360 explores the Wide World of News with commentator Mark Halperin, hosted by Leslie Ungar.

Good Day in Hudson welcomes Assistant City Manager Thom Sheridan to discuss City projects. Host Frank Youngwerth also talks with local arborist/conservationist Curt Van Blarcum. Liz Murphy shares What’s Happening in Hudson and Tom Vince tells of the history of trees in Hudson.

Hudson Heritage Association: KSU professor Elwin Robison describes the five-year restoration of the 1828 Johnson Home in Hiram, a significant site in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On the Road with Thomas L. Vince: The Richfield Connection travels west to find several historic connections between the two Connecticut Western Reserve towns of Hudson and Richfield, including Hudson-raised abolitionist John Brown and the first mayor of Hudson, Heman Oviatt.

The Renewal Levy for the Hudson Library and Historical Society is discussed by archivist Gwendolyn Mayer and Basil Musnuff of Hudson Citizens for a Strong Library.

HCTV Archives: A Tribute to Bob Feller and History of League Park; Inn Chat visited with Dr. Keith Colwell; Alex Bevan performed on the bandstand in 2012; Kassaba performed in the WRA Chapel for Music from The Western Reserve; Earth Day 1970; Ohio President James A. Garfield is presented by Tom Vince, produced by Nick and Allyn.

Monday, April 19

7 a.m. City Club: ThomaHawk

8 a.m. Tribute: Bob Feller

9 a.m. On the Road

9:30 a.m. LAX vs Chagrin Falls

11 a.m. Irving: The Last Queen

Noon Rotary: Ridenour

1 p.m. Alex Bevan concert

3 p.m. Inn Chat: Dr. Colwell

4 p.m. LWV: Redistricting

6 p.m. Rotary: Ridenour

7 p.m. Tribute: Bob Feller

8 p.m. Trio a Capriccio

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. City Club: Rustbelts

11 p.m. Kassaba concert

Tuesday, April 20

7 a.m. City Club: Rustbelts

8 a.m. Library Renewal Levy

8:30 a.m. Chuck Fertick

9 a.m. Irving: The Last Queen

10 a.m. HHA: 1828 Johnson Home

11 a.m. Vince: James Garfield

Noon. City Club: ThomaHawk

1 p.m. Tribute: Bob Feller

2 p.m. On the Road: Richfield

2:30 p.m. LAX vs Chagrin Falls

4 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

5 p.m. North of 60: Brain Health

5:30 p.m. Library Renewal Levy

6 p.m. Inn Chat: Dr. Colwell

7 p.m. LWV: Re-Districting

9 p.m. Irving: The Last Queen

10 p.m. On the Road: Richfield

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. City Club: ThomaHawk

Wednesday, April 21

7 a.m. Inn Chat: Dr. Colwell

8 a.m. LWV: Re-Districting

10 a.m. Alex Bevan concert

Noon City Club: Rustbelts

1 p.m. Library Renewal Levy

1:30 p.m. Chuck Fertick

2 p.m. Irving: The Last Queen

3 p.m. HHA: 1828 Johnson Home

4 p.m. Vince: James Garfield

5 p.m. City Club: ThomaHawk

6 p.m. Tribute: Bob Feller

7 p.m. On the Road: Richfield

7:30 p.m. LAX vs Chagrin Falls

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. Rotary: Ridenour

11 p.m. HHA: 1828 Johnson Home

Thursday, April 22

7 a.m. City Club: Rustbelts

8 a.m. Library Renewal Levy

8:30 a.m. Chuck Fertick

9 a.m. Irving: The Last Queen

10 a.m. HHA: 1828 Johnson Home

11 a.m. Vince: James Garfield

Noon City Club: ThomaHawk

1 p.m. Tribute: Bob Feller

2 p.m. On the Road: Richfield

2:30 p.m. LAX vs Chagrin Falls

4 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

5 p.m. North of 60: Brain Health

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farm

7 p.m. The Herman Show

7:30 p.m. EARTH DAY 1970

8 p.m. LWV: Re-Districting

10 p.m. Ultimate Game Challenge

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. Tribute: Bob Feller

Friday, April 23

7 a.m. City Club: ThomaHawk

8 a.m. Tribute: Bob Feller

9 a.m. On the Road

9:30 a.m. HUDLAX vs Chagrin Falls

11 a.m. City Club: Rustbelts

Noon Rotary: Ridenour

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Jackson

3 p.m. Inn Chat: Dr. Colwell

4 p.m. LWV: Re-Districting

6 p.m. Chuck Fertick

6:30 p.m. Yeji: Ross Farm

7 p.m. The Herman Show

7:30 p.m. Library Renewal Levy

8 p.m. Eric Coble Theatre

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Chagrin Falls

Saturday, April 24

7 a.m. Trio a Capriccio

8 a.m. Kassaba concert

9 a.m. City Club: ThomaHawk

10 a.m. HHA: 1828 Johnson

11 a.m. City Club: Rustbelts

Noon Inn Chat with Dr. Colwell

1 p.m. LWV: Re-Districting

3 p.m. Vince: James Garfield

4 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

5 p.m. Forum 360

5:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Chagrin

7 p.m. Trio a Capriccio

8 p.m. Eric Coble Theatre

9 p.m. Irving: The Last Queen

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, April 25

7 a.m. Tribute to Bob Feller

8 a.m. Earth Day 1970

8:30 a.m. United Methodist Church

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. First Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. North of 60: Brain Health

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. Eric Coble Theatre

3 p.m. Alex Bevan concert

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Ridenour

7 p.m. Library Renewal Levy

7:30 p.m. On the Road: Richfield

8 p.m. Trio a Capriccio

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. North of 60

11 p.m. Irving: The Last Queen