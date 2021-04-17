New cart will showcase produce at Case-Barlow Farm

Kent Weeklies

Case-Barlow Farm's Amish-built Produce Cart will offer a way for local restaurant chefs, as well as home chefs, to view and purchase some of the farm's high quality produce, thanks to a donation from the Hudson Community Foundation.

Case-Barlow Farm sought a way to showcase their vegetables for the Wednesday afternoon roadside farm stand sales they hold throughout the growing season. Hudson Community Foundation provided a grant which enabled Case-Barlow Farm to have a custom produce cart built, by Sugarcreek Builders of Sugarcreek.

"The cart is 8 1/2 feet by 4 1/2 feet and is made of hemlock. It has four drop-down shelves on each side, and is on a movable steel foundation," said Linda Matty, Case-Barlow Farm trustee. "The cart will enable us to proudly display our produce and products from the farm. The produce cart will be moved to the end of the driveway at 1931 Barlow Road, to sell its wares to the public."

Case-Barlow Farm also includes raised chef's garden beds, that were created by an Eagle Scout project in 2020. These beds use organic soil and a fencing system to protect the plants from the "natural nibblers of the area," said Julie Lindner, Case-Barlow Farm trustee. The vegetables grown in the raised beds will produce the high quality products required by local chefs.

In addition to the vegetables from the gardens, Case-Barlow Farm also has an apple orchard and grape vines.

Lindner said that the homegrown produce also provides a unique opportunity for programming at the farm, especially for children, as it tells the story of the farm from its original farming days, and its agrarian heritage. Children will be able to see first-hand how vegetables are planted, gown and harvested.

Roadside farm stand sales are scheduled to begin on Wednesdays in June, with the help of Mother Nature, and will be advertised on Case-Barlow Farm's website, casebarlow.com. But if you are driving down Barlow Road and see a wooden cart, filled with colorful vegetables in the driveway, you can stop by and purchase some of the produce for your next meal. Baked goods and CBF root beer will also be offered. All proceeds from the produce sales go to support Case-Barlow Farm, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, that is solely supported through donations and memberships.