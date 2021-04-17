Library's virtual programs feature authors, salad, concert

Kent Weeklies

Ekklésia Reed Quintet

The Hudson Library & Historical Society will welcome Ekklésia Reed Quintet to the virtual concert stage on Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m. Ekklésia Reed Quintet is a chamber music ensemble of five instrumentalists who are members of the award-winning and professional wind ensemble Cleveland Winds. Though strongly influenced by classical traditions, Ekklésia Reed Quintet is open to the influence of world music, jazz, and improvisation. Ensemble members include Sue Keserich (oboe), Willow DiGiacomo (clarinet), Travis Hogue-Smith (bass clarinet), Thomas Lempner (saxophone), and Philip Kish (bassoon).

This concert will premiere on the library’s Facebook page and will be available for streaming on the library's YouTube page anytime thereafter. Access the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HudsonLibrary.HistoricalSociety.

This concert is being sponsored by the Hudson Library & Historical Society Board of Trustees. For more information, email AskUs@hudson.lib.oh.us or visit hudsonlibrary.org.

VIRTUAL: An Evening with former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John Boehner, Author of "On the House: A Washington Memoir"

On Tuesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John Boehner, who will discuss his new book "On the House: A Washington Memoir. "

In his book, Boehner shares colorful tales from his time as Speaker of the House and of his comeback after his resignation. He offers his impressions of leaders he has met and what made them successes or failures, from Ford and Reagan to Obama, Trump, and Biden. He shares his views on the Republican Party; the advice he has given to members of his own party, the opposition, the media, and others; and his often acid-tongued comments about his former colleagues.

Boehner served as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives from 2011-2015. A member of the Republican Party, he was the U.S. Representative for Ohio's 8th congressional district from 1991 to 2015. Today he is a Senior Policy Advisor at Squire Patton Boggs, US LLP and serves on the Steward Health Care board of directors.

Copies of "On the House" will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

Delicious Summer Salads with Chef Ken Hatfield

On Monday, April 26 at 7 p.m., the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual cooking program with Ken Hatfield, chef and owner of Hatfield’s Goode Grub in Cleveland. Hatfield will demonstrate how to make summer salads, including potato salad.

Chef Ken Hatfield (a descendant of the infamous Hatfield's from the American family Hatfield-McCoy feud) has been a chef for 28 years. He has experienced the world aboard a hospital ship and has been a chef at the House of Blues in Chicago. Chef Hatfield mixes his international experience with his southern upbringing to create southern comfort fusion food. The Hatfield’s Goode Grub food truck was launched in 2015, and the restaurant launched a year later.

Registration is required to attend on Zoom and a valid email must be provided at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to join the class using Zoom before the program. This program will be recorded and available on the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages. To register, visit www.hudsonlibrary.org.

VIRTUAL: An Evening with New York Times bestselling author Nan Rossiter, author of "Promises to Keep "

On Wednesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with New York Times bestselling author Nan Rossiter, who will discuss her new book "Promises to Keep," the heartwarming sequel to "Promises of the Heart" in her Savannah Skies series.

In "Promises to Keep," Rossiter returns to Tybee Island off the Georgia coast to focus on beloved characters Maeve and Gage as their relationship is tested by secrets they are keeping from each other. Gage loves Maeve with all his heart. But as he and Maeve grow closer, they both sense that they haven’t been completely forthcoming about their pasts. When Maeve realizes Gage might be planning to propose, she knows she can no longer live with the secret she’s been dragging around. But before she finds the courage to be honest with everyone she holds dear, her past comes careening into her life in a shocking and unexpected way.

Rossiter is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of many novels, including "The Gin & Chowder Club." Her books have been highly acclaimed by reviewers from Publishers Weekly to Booklist and her seventh novel, "Summer Dance," was the 2018 winner of the Nancy Pearl Book Award. Along with her many contemporary fiction novels, she is the author/illustrator of several books for children, including "Rugby and Rosie," winner of Nebraska's Golden Sower Award, and THE FO'C'SLE: Henry Beston's Outermost House.

Copies of "Promises to Keep" will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

VIRTUAL: An Evening with internationally renowned environmental advocate and New York Times bestselling author, Erin Brockovich, author of "Superman’s Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We the People Can Do About It"

On Thursday, April 22, at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with internationally renowned environmental advocate and New York Times bestselling author Erin Brockovich, author of "Superman’s Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We the People Can Do About It." “Riveting” according to a Booklist starred review, "Superman’s Not Coming" is “a call to arms about the global water crisis from a sharp, plainspoken activist.” (Kirkus Reviews) This is a one-time special streaming event and will not be recorded.

Brockovich, whose courageous case against Pacific Gas and Electric was dramatized in the Oscar-winning film that bears her name, has written her first book focused on conditions on our planet. "Superman’s Not Coming" looks at our present situation with water and reveals the imminent threats to our most precious, essential element as it shows us how, in large and practical ways, we can each take action to make changes in our cities, our towns, and our villages before it is too late.

Brockovich is the president of Brockovich Research & Consulting and the founder of the Erin Brockovich Foundation, a nonprofit organization created to educate and empower communities in their fight for clean water. She is currently involved in numerous environmental projects worldwide. She is one of the most requested speakers on the international lecture circuit and has her own show on PodcastOne. Brockovich is coauthor of "Take It from Me: Life’s a Struggle but You Can Win," and two thrillers, "Rock Bottom" and "Hot Water."

Copies of "Superman’s Not Coming" will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

VIRTUAL: An Evening with David Murray, author of "An Effort to Understand: Hearing One Another (and Ourselves) in a Nation Cracked in Half "

On Thursday, May 6 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with David Murray, author of "An Effort to Understand: Hearing One Another (and Ourselves) in a Nation Cracked in Half." This new collection of essays from rhetoric authority and celebrated writing blogger, Murray, applies his signature blend of humor and heart to a free-wheeling conversation about how we communicate in America. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, calls this book “Sharp, witty, and entertaining…a fun, but equally instructive, read!”

With essays like “We Deserve Leaders Who Act Like They Like Us,” and “Speaking Truth to Power: Talking to Myself,” Murray’s words give readers a window into everyday American discourse. Guided by an ear for the lessons of history, "An Effort to Understand" shows that the personal and political gulfs between us are small compared to our common desire to connect. Murray believes there is a chance for trust, peace, and solidarity if we make an effort to speak more honestly and listen to understand.

Murray heads the global Professional Speechwriters Association and comments daily on communication issues on his popular blog Writing Boots. He is an award-winning journalist and is editor and publisher of Vital Speeches of the Day, one of the world’s longest continuously published magazines. He is the author of "Raised By Mad Men," a memoir about his advertising parents, and co-author of the New York Times bestseller "Tell My Sons: A Father’s Last Letters." Murray grew up in Hudson.

Copies of "An Effort to Understand" will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

VIRTUAL: An Evening with historian John Ferling, author of "Winning Independence: The Decisive Years of the Revolutionary War, 1778-1781"

On Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with historian John Ferling, author of "Winning Independence: The Decisive Years of the Revolutionary War, 1778-1781." Ferling explores the second half of the Revolutionary War, when, after years of fighting, American independence often seemed beyond reach.

"Winning Independence" tells the dramatic story of how and why Great Britain, so close to regaining several southern colonies and rendering the postwar United States a fatally weak nation, ultimately failed to win the war. The book explores the choices and decisions made by Sir Henry Clinton, Commander of Britain's army, Continental Army Commander in Chief, George Washington, and others, that ultimately led the French and American allies to clinch the pivotal victory at Yorktown that at long last secured American independence.

Ferling is Professor Emeritus of History at the State University of West Georgia. A leading authority on American Revolutionary history, he has appeared in many documentaries and has written numerous books, including "Almost a Miracle: The American Victory in the War for Independence," Adams vs. Jefferson: The Tumultuous Election of 1800," The First of Men: A Life of George Washington," Setting the World Ablaze: Washington, Adams, and Jefferson in the American Revolution," and the award-winning "A Leap in the Dark: The Struggle to Create the American Republic."

Copies of "Winning Independence" will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call 330-653-6658 x1010.