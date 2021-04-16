Scouts BSA Troop holding 41st annual flower sale

Kent Weeklies

The world has been tested over the last year with the coronavirus pandemic, and all have been impacted in some way.The Scouts want to continue the tradition of bringing joy to the community in the form of beautiful flowers during this challenging time.

Scouts BSA Troop 321 will continue their 41-year tradition of having a flower sale, but with modifications to the sale. The troop is focusing on online pre-orders for flowers from local businesses and individuals through April 26.

The sale at the historic cabin on the Hudson green will not take place due to COVID-19 precautions. To place an order, go to https://troop321flowers.square.site. Flower choices include assorted colors of million bells, begonias, ivy geraniums, fuchsias, and green ferns. All baskets cost $25.

You select the flowers you wish to purchase and pay online. A Troop 321 Scout will deliver flowers to your home Mother’s Day weekend and follow the recommended social distancing requirements.

Troop 321 appreciates the community’s support of its sole fundraiser. Donations are also accepted online. To pay by check or for questions, email troop321flowers@gmail.com.