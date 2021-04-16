Rotary Club's upcoming speakers, community projects

Kent Weeklies

The Rotary Club of Hudson continues its weekly Zoom meetings with the following sports and entertainment speakers:

April 21 - Mike Chuppa, Athletic Director, Hudson High School

April 28 - Top Golf Entertainment Group

May 5 - Samantha Harsh, Conservancy for CVNP

May 12 - Ross Binnie, Chief Brand Officer, Cleveland Orchestra

May 19 - Dr. Christopher Kuhar, Director, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

May 26 - Rotary’s Thomas O. Page College Scholarship Winners

Anyone wishing to join the Zoom calls at 7:30 am Wednesdays should contact Marilyn Orr, president, at marilynjorr@me.com. Also, check the Rotary of Hudson website at www.rotaryhudson.org.

The members of Rotary Club are currently involved in high profile projects that will benefit the community for years into the future, including:

* Refurbishing the Scout’s historic Wormy Chestnut log cabin located along Main Street that was originally built in 1931 by the Rotary Club of Hudson. It is anticipated that, when completed, the grounds and cabin will offer opportunities for community gatherings as well as scouting activities.

* Establishing a pollinator garden at Ellsworth Elementary School by first removing the invasive plants and weeds from the designated area and then planting the bushes and perennials that will attract birds and bees so vital to our natural environment.

The Rotary Club of Hudson recently completed a long range strategic plan to guide its member growth, service projects, community grants, special events and weekly activities in coming years. Core values of service, fellowship, integrity, leadership and diversity were defined by the plan.