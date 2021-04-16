HHS After Prom seeking donations, volunteers

Kent Weeklies

After-Prom has been a tradition at Hudson High School for over 25 years and provides a safe, adult-supervised, and fun event for all senior students on the night of Prom.

There is much evidence that “Prom Night” safety issues (underage drinking, car accidents, etc.) are dramatically reduced in communities that sponsor AfterProm programs. This year is even more important as all senior year social activities and dances have been canceled so far this year.

All senior students and their dates are welcome and encouraged to come – whether or not they choose to attend Prom.

This year’s After-Prom is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, following the Prom. The After-Prom event will be held at Case-Barlow Farm from midnight to 3 a.m. This venue was selected to allow ample space for distancing and outdoor options. This year’s theme will be Monte Carlo Masquerade: A Masked Carnival.

After-Prom activities include:

Money Wheel

Roulette

Slot Machines

Poker

Black Jack

Mechanical Bull (inflatable)

Inflatable Obstacle Course

Human Gyro Ball

Bungee Run

Axe Throwing (inflatable)

Wrecking Ball

Gladiator Joust

Toxic Meltdown

First Down

Carnival Games

Food

Raffle Prizes

Movies & Music

As in past years, the mission of the planning committee is to fund this entire event with the help of parents, families, friends, and community businesses so that all senior students are able to attend without cost to them. The goal is to have 100% participation and to have a special prize for all seniors attending!

Volunteers are still needed to help serve on the committees, as well as chaperones on that night. Email lauraseberg@yahoo.com to get on the volunteer list.

With an anticipated attendance of 400+ kids at $50 (cost Includes: venue set-up, activities, food and prizes) the fundraising goal is $20,000. Any remaining funds will be donated to HHS 2021 Senior Class.

Donations of any size are appreciated.

Community Sponsorships – Special Contribution will be recognized with recognition banner and never ending gratitude. Available levels are: Platinum, $2,500; Gold, $1,500; Silver, $1,000; and Bronze, $500.

Donations are needed of gift cards and prizes for raffle prizes.

Contact: Kerrie Orazen by email: orazenfam@gmail.com.

A Venmo account can be used for easy donations username: @HudsonHigh-AfterProm-1 or Go Fund Me Account: https://gofund.me/68059252

You can mail a check (payable to HHS AfterProm) to: Angela Rosenberg, 6143 Paderborne Drive, Hudson 44236 or drop off at HHS Front Office.