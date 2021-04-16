Case-Barlow Farm Easter Egg Hunt a 'hopping success'

Kent Weeklies

Case-Barlow Farm held its third annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3, with over 200 children armed with Easter baskets and joy as they raced around to scoop up as many eggs as possible. Case-Barlow Farm trustees and volunteers organized the event, which asked children to exchange their basket of unfilled plastic eggs, for a fun-filled Easter treat bag, courtesy of CBF. There was no problem getting children to take the candy and small treats, according to organizers.

A brisk day, the sun peaking in and out, met the eager Easter Egg Hunt participants. All enjoyed the chance to experience Case-Barlow Farm and run freely. The free event provided a much-needed outdoor adventure for many in the area who had been cooped up all winter. Children as young as 2 were happy toddling around to retrieve the brightly colored eggs. Older children, up to age 10, had the bulk of the farm's front yard to collect eggs, some collecting more than a dozen.

"We were just so thrilled to be able to hold this event," said Leah Roth, Case-Barlow Farm trustee. "Last year we had to cancel the egg hunt due to COVID-19 restrictions. But to see so many families enjoying the farm, it is just so satisfying."

While past CBF Easter Egg Hunts included 30 or 40 children, this one utilized an online registration and the farm's new website, resulting in a sold-out event. In fact, it was such a success that Case-Barlow Farm plans to expand the event next year, possibly offering two hunt times.

"Our mission is to provide educational, historic and family-oriented events. I think the Easter Egg Hunt provided all of those in a one-hour package," said Donna Ratkoci, CBF trustee. "We hope to continue to offer these types of events throughout the year at Case-Barlow Farm."

Next up, will be the summer Sunday Open Houses, designed to provide an outdoor educational opportunity for both children and adults. Check out casebarlow.com for details about these and other events. Case-Barlow Farm aims to be a regional model of historic preservation and adaptive reuse. The farm is funded entirely through the donations of its members and donors.