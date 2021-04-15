Stow's Arbor Day/Tree Festival set for May 1

Kent Weeklies

The city of Stow's annual Arbor Day/Tree Festival event will be held as a drive-thru event at City Hall on Saturday, May 1, from 1 to 4 p.m.

At the event, Mayor John Pribonic and the Stow Urban Forestry Commission members will be present to hand out city of Stow Tree Festival Tote Bags to registered participants. The bags will contain many tree related goodies and a tree seedling of either a Sugar Maple or Chinese Dogwood tree. Viewing stations will appear along the route displaying proper planting and mulching of trees, the importance of trees, the functions of Stow’s Urban Forestry Department and the Department’s bucket truck and Chipper will be on display.

Stow has been a Tree City USA Community for 40 years. Tree City USA is an Arbor Day Foundation program “that provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public trees.” Stow has achieved this status by maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.

Trees provide a long list of benefits including beautification of communities, cleaner air, higher property values, and better health. Arbor Day is a day to celebrate trees. The first year it was celebrated was 1872 in Nebraska. Arbor Day is a day to plant trees to gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and future generations.

Register for this event at stowohio.recdesk.com/community/program by April 23.