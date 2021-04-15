Senior Scholarships, summer learning programs available from Hudson-Landsberg Sister City

Kent Weeklies

The Hudson-Landberg Sister City non-profit organization announces that the annual Senior Scholarship program is available again this year. Awards between $500-$1,000 will be given to qualifying seniors interested in continuing studies in German at the postsecondary level. For information, send an email to hudsonlandsberg@gmail.com.

In addition, the organization is adding a new offering this year to students in 3rd-12th grades interested in attending a virtual German-language immersion camp. Up to seven applicants will be selected. There is no requirement that the applicant has to have previously taken any German classes. The one-week online classes will require participants to be active in their lessons for 3-4 hours per day. These classes are interactive.

For more information about the program and camp dates, go to www.concordialanguagevillages.org. To apply for the program, send an email to hudsonlandsberg@gmail.com with your student information. Grants will cover the full cost of the virtual camp or partial cost of other Concordia Language Village offerings up to $500.

Next year, the organization is hoping to add back the Germany/US student exchange program as well as to extend the German-language immersion camp to the in-person experience.

The Hudson-Landsberg Sister City thanks the Burton D. Morgan Foundation for awarding the funds/grants that make these student opportunities possible.

Hudson-Landsberg Sister City is committed to fostering fellowship in the city through hosting community events, cultural learning opportunities, and inter-continental travel excursions. Visit www.hudson-landsberg.com for more information or contact us by phone at 234-738-1799.