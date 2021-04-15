Flag dedication at Hudson Meadows

Kent Weeklies

Hudson Meadows Retirement Community recently hosted a flag dedication ceremony at the newly opened senior living community. Colors were presented by the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary of Lee-Bishop Post 464 of Hudson.

Present were Jim and Deb Garrison, Cindy Suchan-Rothgery and Jim Rothgery, Sandy Borovicka, Paul Lance, and Barb Mansfield. Stow Mayor John Pribonic was also present in attending. Residents and guests enjoyed coffee and pastries in Hudson Meadow’s lounge following the dedication.