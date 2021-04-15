All City Art Walk downtown starting April 24

Kent Weeklies

Cuyahoga Falls City Schools, in partnership with Cuyahoga Falls city leadership and local businesses, announce the Sixth Annual Cuyahoga Falls All City Art Walk: Art Connects Us All!, presented by the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center to be held on Saturday, April 24, through Sunday, May 2.

This year's event has been adjusted to be an outdoor, week-long, safe and fun art walk. As you stroll through downtown on a self-guided tour, you will discover 10 large digitally printed banners each designed to look like a quilt along your walk. Each of the schools made a quilt displaying artworks and containing interactive components created by artists in kindergarten through 12th grade. Thanks to the sponsorships, donations and generous support of our community leaders, businesses and organizations, this family-oriented safe event is free.

In addition to the incredible K-12 art on display, there will be scannable QR codes on each digital quilt providing a virtual experience through your smart device. The Riverfront Pavilion windows will display scannable experiences with our visiting artists and feature student-made content. As you walk, discover the student pinwheels throughout the downtown business window displays and planters, pick up “Take and Make” art activities at the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center and interact with the student made Bipolar Butterfly photo opportunity at Upfront Art Space.

This CFCS All City Art Walk, Art Connects Us All! will feature for the first time, digital scavenger hunts that can be played throughout the week through the GooseChase app. Multiple walkable scavenger hunts and two drivable Road Rally style hunts will be available. Completing a hunt puts your name in a drawing for prizes that have been donated by local businesses. This free activity requires a smart phone and the use of the free Goosechase app. Check http://cfallsartwalk.weebly.com for participation details.

Digital quilt display locations along Front Street include; the Falls River Square pavilion and amphitheater next to the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center and the green space near the Silver Eagle. On Portage Trail, quilts can be found on the green space by Metropolis Popcorn, and Portage Crossings Bank. Second Street will have quilts in front of The First Christian Church and City Hall. Pick up a map in person at a participating downtown business or refer to social media and website to begin your walking journey through a celebration of our community and the fine arts.

Sponsors who make this event possible include: The cty of Cuyahoga Falls; The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center; Falls Music School; First Christian Church; HiHo Brewery CO.; RE/MAX Crossroads; Portage Community Bank; Upfront Art Space; Western Reserve Hospital; Metropolis Popcorn; Asterisk Coffee Bar; Celia's Boutique; The Gourmet Popper Cafe; Collide; The Downtown Partnership; CFHS Art Club and National Art Honor Society.

Additional prize donors are : Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop; Ohio Brewing Company; VIVO Beauty Bar; Cuyahoga Falls Library; Carriage Realty; and Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home.

The arts foster creativity, strengthen problem solving and critical thinking skills, improve academic performance and enable our students to express themselves in a way not taught in other content areas. The vision of this event is a shared commitment between the schools and the community that focuses on the well-being and creative growth of the city, the students and the arts.

For more information and the latest updates, follow the website at cfallsartwalk.weebly.com, Twitter @cfalls_artwalk and Instagram pages https://www.facebook.com/cfallsartwalk/ and the Facebook page.