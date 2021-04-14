City Notes - Parks & Rec

Kent Weeklies

Summer job openings for Parks and Rec

Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation announces it is seeking staff to fill numerous seasonal job openings for summer and other part-time opportunities. Email parks@cityofcf.com for information on how to apply or visit www.cityofcf.com/departments/parks-recreation. If you are interested in becoming a certified lifeguard, contact Kathleen Burt at burtk@cityofcf.com.

Water Works Guest Services/Park Attendant

Water Works Admissions Cashier

Water Works Concessions Staff

Lifeguard (Water Works and the Natatorium)

Special Event Staff

Seasonal Parks Maintenance Staff

Seasonal Lodge Custodial Staff

Wading Pool Attendant

Mobile Recreation Staff

Early bird specials on Water Works memberships

Water Works memberships are now on sale at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium or email parks@cityofcf.com.

You can save up to 30% if you purchase before April 30. New this year, your membership will include Members Only Mondays and Members Only the week of May 29 – June 4. Members can bring guests anytime at the daily rate.

City officials say Water Works will be sanitized for safety all summer long. Families can enjoy relaxing in the sun or lounging in the shade near a 220 foot zero depth-edge pool, water slides, drop slides, swimming lanes, float on a lazy river and much more. Grab a meal or a snack from our remodeled concession stand or bring your own cooler packed with snacks and treats.