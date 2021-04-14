GoGreenGo.org announces litter clean-up week for April 18-24

Kent Weeklies

With the support of some local merchants, GoGreenGo.org and Renewable Hudson are inviting residents to participate in a week-long litter clean-up event, starting Sunday, April 18, and running through Saturday, April 24.

Hudson Plog Week will begin with a kickoff plog set for Sunday, April 18 from noon to 2 p.m. starting at Vertical Runner.

“Litter is an issue everywhere. We need all the help we can get, so we’ve designed this week to be more of an open-house style, as well as a socially distanced activity. 'Ploggers' can run or walk, and choose the time, location and distance that works for them. We just want people to get outside, enjoy the day, get a little exercise and pick up some litter while they're at it.” says Eric Hancsak, founder of GoGreenGo.org.

“We are hoping to reestablish some momentum for ongoing events. We had great interest in our previous two plogs in 2019, but COVID has not been kind to group activities since then. So now we are back in a safe, socially-distanced format.”

What’s a “plog” you ask? It’s a relatively new term from the Swedish word “plocka,” meaning “to pick up.” Combine it with “jog” and you get “plog” – litter cleanup with a fitness element.

Participants will receive an event packet including trash bag, a free drink coupon for Open Door Coffee, entry in a prize drawing, and other goodies. Packets can be picked up at Vertical Runner beginning April 18. Register one of three ways: visit gogreengo.org/plog, visit the Facebook event page, or stop by Vertical Runner in Hudson. Participants are encouraged to bring their own gloves, but there will be some on hand to borrow.

“We are so pleased to again have the support of so many local merchants and groups. We could not have planned this without a generous grant from The Hudson Garden Club. We also have some great drawing giveaways including, a $50 gift card from Vertical Runner, a $30 gift card from The Learned Owl, a $25 gift card from Radhaus, three 8oz honey jars from Hudson Honey Co., and a Goal Zero Solar Powered Crush Light from About350 Creative.”

Participants are also encouraged to share their work on social media. “Use #GoPlogHudson and tag @RenewableHudson and @GoGreenGo_org with your photos on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, and show your efforts! This also helps us catalog litter hot spots and document the amount of litter collected, so we can share our data with the city.”

“Spring is the time when flowers and buds begin to reveal themselves. So, too, does a lot of litter. If you look, it is pervasive. And not just obvious stuff. There are bits of plastic, cigarette butts, shredded wrappers and the like literally everywhere. We’re hoping an event like this draws awareness, but more importantly, inspires action. We hope people will pick up that litter, rather than just walk past it.” says Hancsak.

For more information, or to register, visit gogreengo.org/plog, or @RenewableHudson and @GoGreenGo_org on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.