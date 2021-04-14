Christ Church Episcopal auction to benefit Hope and Healing

Kent Weeklies

As part of their outreach, Christ Church Episcopal will be conducting a virtual silent and live auction with all proceeds going to benefit the enormous needs of Hope and Healing (formerly the Battered Women’s Shelter of Akron).

Donations are needed of items (collectibles, exercise equipment, etc.) or experiences (canoe trips, vacation rentals, dinners, etc.) from the community that can be auction items for this charity.

The silent auction will open April 18 at 2 p.m. with a live auction at 2 p.m. on April 25. This event is open to anyone to participate in and bid for the items. The auction website is https://charityauction.bid/HOPEANDHEALING.

Go to the website or download the AUCTRIA app and then to HOPEANDHEALING to register.

Direct any additional questions that aren’t answered on the website to Jim Lang by email Jglang00@gmail.com or phone 330-554-2309.