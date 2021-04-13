Vendors needed in the Friends of the Library Shop

Kent Weeklies

The Friends Shop is looking for new vendors. If you are a crafter who is looking for an outlet, send a query to Karen at gdrkir1@att.net. Include your contact info and a description of your work. Items must be priced to sell for under $10. Stop in to the Shop if you would like to see what they are selling now. The Shop is located just off the front lobby. Share this notice with friends and family who might be interested. The Shop is open Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Organizers say they hope to expand the hours soon.

The Friends Shop raises funds to supplement the programs at the library, Your purchases make so much possible, including giving grants to the librarians so they can attend workshops and programs to hone their skills. All our money stays right at the library.

Like all of you, the Friends have been adjusting to the challenges of a very challenging time. They are dedicated to giving you a safe and satisfying shopping experience. In addition to books, puzzles, games, music and movies, there are one-of-a-kind gift items under $10. Stop in and check us out. If you score big on your bargain books, why not say to keep the change?

The Friends are accepting donations twice a week - Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 to 7:30 p.m. They cannot take donations when the shop is open at this time. If you drop things off at other times, they may end up in the dumpster.

- Submitted by Marti Franks, Friends of the Twinsburg Library